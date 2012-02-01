Movie comebacks & wisecracks
There's nothing quite like the world of movies for a slick comeback line. While in real life we often find ourselves lost for words at just the wrong moment, characters in films are teeming with sassy retorts and smooth put-downs, usually guaranteed to reduce their opponents to gibbering wrecks, or make themselves look supremely cool. So prime yourself for battle - or simply store up a few killer lines for a rainy day - with a look at our greatest movie comeback and wisecrack lines, below. A one-way ticket to respect...
Clueless
"Why should I listen to you, anyway? You're a virgin who can't drive."
- Clueless, 1995
Gone with the Wind
"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."
- Gone with the Wind, 1939
Dirty Dancing
"Nobody puts Baby in a corner."
- Dirty Dancing, 1987
Taxi Driver
"You talkin' to me?"
- Taxi Driver, 1976
She Done Him Wrong
"Is that a pistol in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
- She Done Him Wrong, 1933
Grease
Danny (seeing her sexy makeover for the first time): "Sandy!"
Sandy: "Tell me about it... stud"
- Grease, 1978
Planet of the Apes
"Take your stinkin' paws off me, you damn dirty ape."
- Planet of the Apes, 1968
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
"I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way."
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988
Erin Brockovich
Ed Masry: "What makes you think you can just walk in there and take whatever you want?"
Erin Brockovich:'' "They're called boobs, Ed."
- Erin Brockovich, 2000
The Graduate
"Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me, aren't you?"
- The Graduate, 1967
When Harry Met Sally
"I'll have what she's having."
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
The Wizard of Oz
"Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore."
- The Wizard of Oz, 1939
Some Like It Hot
Jerry: "I'm a man!"
Osgood: "Well, nobody's perfect."
- Some Like It Hot, 1959
Thelma & Louise
"You shoot off a guy's head with his pants down, believe me, Texas ain't the place you want to get caught."
- Thelma & Louise, 1991
All About Eve
"Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night."
- All About Eve, 1950
Kill Bill
"Those of you lucky enough to have your lives, take them with you. However, leave the limbs you've lost. They belong to me now."
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003
To Have and Have Not
"You know you don't have to act with me, Steve. You don't have to say anything, and you don't have to do anything. Not a thing. Oh, maybe just whistle. You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and... blow."
- To Have and Have Not, 1944
Jaws
"We're gonna need a bigger boat."
- Jaws, 1975
Terminator
"Hasta la vista, baby."
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991
Annie Hall
"Hey, don't knock masturbation. It's sex with someone I love."
- Annie Hall, 1977
Pretty Woman
"Did I mention, my leg is 44" from hip to toe? So basically we are talking about 88" of therapy, wrapped around you for the bargain price of $3000 dollars."
- Pretty Woman, 1990
Sixteen Candles
"I can't believe I gave my panties to a geek."
Sixteen Candles, 1984
The Social Network
''If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you'd have invented Facebook."
- The Social Network, 2010
Fatal Attraction
Apocalypse Now
"I love the smell of napalm in the morning!"
- Apocalypse Now, 1979