Movie comebacks & wisecracks

There's nothing quite like the world of movies for a slick comeback line. While in real life we often find ourselves lost for words at just the wrong moment, characters in films are teeming with sassy retorts and smooth put-downs, usually guaranteed to reduce their opponents to gibbering wrecks, or make themselves look supremely cool. So prime yourself for battle - or simply store up a few killer lines for a rainy day - with a look at our greatest movie comeback and wisecrack lines, below. A one-way ticket to respect...

  • Clueless

    "Why should I listen to you, anyway? You're a virgin who can't drive."

    - Clueless, 1995

  • Gone with the Wind

    "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

    - Gone with the Wind, 1939

  • Dirty Dancing

    "Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

    - Dirty Dancing, 1987

  • Taxi Driver

    "You talkin' to me?"

    - Taxi Driver, 1976

  • She Done Him Wrong

    "Is that a pistol in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?

    - She Done Him Wrong, 1933

  • Grease

    Danny (seeing her sexy makeover for the first time): "Sandy!"

    Sandy: "Tell me about it... stud"

    - Grease, 1978

  • Planet of the Apes

    "Take your stinkin' paws off me, you damn dirty ape."

    - Planet of the Apes, 1968

  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit

    "I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way."

    - Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988

  • Erin Brockovich

    Ed Masry: "What makes you think you can just walk in there and take whatever you want?"

    Erin Brockovich:'' "They're called boobs, Ed."

    - Erin Brockovich, 2000

  • The Graduate

    "Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me, aren't you?"

    - The Graduate, 1967

  • When Harry Met Sally

    "I'll have what she's having."

    - When Harry Met Sally, 1989

  • The Wizard of Oz

    "Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore."

    - The Wizard of Oz, 1939

  • Some Like It Hot

    Jerry: "I'm a man!"

    Osgood: "Well, nobody's perfect."

    - Some Like It Hot, 1959

  • Thelma & Louise

    "You shoot off a guy's head with his pants down, believe me, Texas ain't the place you want to get caught."

    - Thelma & Louise, 1991

  • All About Eve

    "Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night."

    - All About Eve, 1950

  • Kill Bill

    "Those of you lucky enough to have your lives, take them with you. However, leave the limbs you've lost. They belong to me now."

    Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003

  • To Have and Have Not

    "You know you don't have to act with me, Steve. You don't have to say anything, and you don't have to do anything. Not a thing. Oh, maybe just whistle. You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and... blow."

    - To Have and Have Not, 1944

  • Jaws

    "We're gonna need a bigger boat."

    - Jaws, 1975

  • Terminator

    "Hasta la vista, baby."

    - Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991

  • Annie Hall

    "Hey, don't knock masturbation. It's sex with someone I love."

    - Annie Hall, 1977

  • Pretty Woman

    "Did I mention, my leg is 44" from hip to toe? So basically we are talking about 88" of therapy, wrapped around you for the bargain price of $3000 dollars."

    - Pretty Woman, 1990

  • Sixteen Candles

    "I can't believe I gave my panties to a geek."

    Sixteen Candles, 1984

  • The Social Network

    ''If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you'd have invented Facebook."

    - The Social Network, 2010

  • Fatal Attraction

  • Apocalypse Now

    "I love the smell of napalm in the morning!"

    - Apocalypse Now, 1979