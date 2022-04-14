It seems like an age ago that we got the news that a live-action Barbie movie was set to hit the big screen. It was 2019, actually, and since then, we’ve been left to ponder what the new movie could be about. The Barbie cartoon movies are the stuff of childhoods but with a cast of big actor names and the formidable duo of Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) writing the script, we know that we have surprises aplenty in store.

Leading the cast as Barbie herself will be Margot Robbie but the actor is not only acting in the film, she’s also producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. This is just another notch to add to Robbie’s already impressive producer belt, which includes Netflix’s Maid and Promising Young Woman. Robbie’s also already opened up about the importance of honouring the Barbie fanbase while making the movie, as well as wanting it to provoke “a thoughtful conversation”. It’s safe to say that we’re both very fascinated and excited to see what this new film has in store for us. With that, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Barbie movie.

Margot Robbie is starring in and producing the new Barbie movie.

What will the Barbie movie be about? Just when we thought we were already intrigued by this live-action film, the project gets even more mysterious by revealing no plotlines. As of yet, there has been no word of what the new film could be about or details of the script. It’s all locked up in a Barbie dream house, it seems. What we do know, though, is that if Gerwig’s directorial reputation is anything to go by, we know that the film won’t be all rainbows and pink outfits. It’ll likely interrogate the doll story in a whole new light so we’ll just have to update you when we know more.

Ryan Gosling will be starring in the new Barbie movie as Ken.

Who will star in the Barbie movie? As previously mentioned, Robbie will be leading the cast as Barbie and Ryan Gosling is set to star in the new film alongside her as Ken. Recently announced cast members include Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick … Boom!) and America Ferrera (Superstore). Will Ferrell will also be making his return to feature acting in the new Barbie film after having recently starred in Apple TV’s A Shrink Next Door with Paul Rudd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

The Sex Education star is joining the cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

But the internet is really excited to see what role Sex Education’s Emma Mackey will be in, as she’s been confirmed to star in the Barbie movie also. Since the actor’s fame has skyrocketed with the help of the acclaimed Netflix show, many have drawn on the uncanny resemblance between herself and Robbie. It seems as though it’s the moment many have been waiting for as, upon the news of Mackey’s casting, Twitter users have only grown more excited for the Barbie movie:

The two actors are the doppelgänger duo many have been waiting to see on their screens:

Will they play siblings? We can only hope:

It seems as though the casting announcement really is a full circle moment too:

What has been said about the Barbie movie? Speaking about the production of the new movie, Robbie has been quick to state that the overarching aim of it is to subvert expectation. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “All we can say is whatever you’re thinking, it’s not that. “People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’” she added. “But our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

When and where will the Barbie movie be available to watch? As of now, there has been no confirmed release date or trailer for the upcoming Warner Bros movie but it has been rumoured to be slated for a 2023 release. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more. Watch this space for updates.

