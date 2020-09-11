I Am Greta trailer is a powerful look at Greta Thunberg’s fight against the climate crisis

In the midst of a global pandemic – yes, that one – it might be easy to forget that we’re also in the midst of a climate crisis. (Although all the discarded facemasks littering the streets, might give some clues). But alongside renewed protests by Extinction Rebellion, reminding us that we’re facing an unprecedented global climate emergency, there’s also a new film coming soon about climate activist Greta Thunberg. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming documentary.

What is I Am Greta About? On 4 August 2018 Greta Thunberg, who was then 15, started striking from school in protest at the lack of action being taken to tackle global climate change. Over the next two years the young Swedish activist has become one of the most recognisable, and influential, figures in the fight to protect the planet. This documentary, by Swedish environmental filmmaker Nathan Grossman, traces how shy Thunberg, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, went from those early solitary strikes to becoming the figurehead for a vital movement. One that has involved meeting some of the most powerful politicians in the world and culminated in an impressive appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City, which she travelled to via boat.

Is there a trailer for I Am Greta? There is, and we defy you to watch it without getting emotional and/or fired-up.

What are people saying about I Am Greta? The film, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival has been called, “A close-up, behind-the-headlines portrait of a passionately committed, media-savvy young woman,” by The Hollywood Reporter. While Indiewire has praised it saying: “In its quietest moments, it finds the very real person underneath the public activist, an inside look that shows how dedicated Thunberg is to her ideals. She wants a better world for everyone, and as she begins to understand the cost of saying such an idea out loud, the film grows both more unnerving and rich.”

When is I Am Greta released? I Am Greta is in cinemas on 16 October.