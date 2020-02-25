Revenge is best served ice cold, at least according to the brand-new Gunpowder Milkshake trailer that finally dropped this week. Our anticipation has been building since last year, when we learned that Lena Headey and Karen Gillan had signed up to play an estranged mother/daughter pair of assassins – from the same studio that brought us Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers, no less. But after watching this riotous trailer, our excitement for it’s release is through the roof. The trailer serves intense hyperviolence with a perfect portion of twisted humour, as we see Sam (Gillan) take a turn as an elite assassin who goes rogue deciding to protect a young girl being hunted by her former employers, the shadowy Firm.

We can see why it’s drawing natural comparisons to Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill, as we watch the action and combat unfold between the bad guys and Sam’s sisterhood of fellow assassins, which includes her once-legendary but now reclusive mother (played by Headey). And if the YouTube comments are anything to go by, we’re going to be in for a real treat once the film is released. Many were already likening it to iconic films of the revenge-action genre. “A retrowave Shoot Em Up. I’m already in love,” wrote one user. “This gave me that John Wick/ Kingsman vibe, plus almost anything with Michelle Yeoh and Karen Gillian and I’m sold,” said another. We couldn’t agree more with the fan who wrote, simply: “The cast in this is insane and it looks fun.” “Holy shit this made me stay on the edge of my seat - CAN’T WAIT,” added another excitedly. Us neither. Combing savagery with a sense of humour, this definitely looks like one for fans of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s Killing Eve and Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde. If their popularity has taught us anything, it’s this: there is an appetite for stories with psychopathic female killers at the centre. Particularly when said show can maintain a dark and twisted sense of humour about the macabre business. Here’s everything we know about Gunpowder Milkshake so far.

Lena Headey stars in Gunpowder Milkshake.

What’s Gunpowder Milkshake about? Updated 25 February: In a nutshell? Three generations of female assassins join forces to destroy a male-dominated crime syndicate. Or, to put it more bluntly, a team of dope-as-hell female action heroes bring down the patriarchy. Bring it on!

Who stars in Gunpowder Milkshake? As well as Headey and Gillan, the cast also boasts Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies) and Paul Giamatti (Shoot ‘Em Up). We’ll bring you more casting details as and when they’re announced. What have the film’s stars said about Gunpowder Milkshake? Not a lot just yet, although Headey and Gillan have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos via their Instagram feeds for some time now. Here’s one of Gillan after a five-hour boxing workout:

And here’s one of Headey doing some cardio skipping:

Check the hashtag #gunpowdermilkshake for more. Who’s directing Gunpowder Milkshake? The film is directed by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves), making his English-language debut. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ehud Lavski. What’s been said about Gunpowder Milkshake so far? As reported by Deadline, STX snapped up distribution rights to the movie after seeing it on promo during the European Film Market in Berlin. Studio Canal’s Anna Marsh, who negotiated the deal, has said: “Gunpowder Milkshake has found the perfect domestic distributor in STX. Produced by our good partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, this ambitious, high-octane action film boasts a top-class lineup of kick-ass and smart female talent who promise to light up audiences worldwide. “Adam Fogelson and the team at STX has delivered time and again in this genre with hits such as Hustlers and more recently The Gentleman. Partnering with them on Gunpowder Milkshake will allow us to scale a first-class campaign firmly positioning our film as an event.”

Gunpowder Milkshake features a "sisterhood" of assassins, including Angela Bassett.

When will Gunpowder Milkshake be released? Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled for a U.S. release on Netflix on 14 July, but we’ll keep you posted on the UK date.

