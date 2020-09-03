Tis (almost) the season to be jolly, and what better way to get in the festive spirit than by snuggling down in front of a Christmas movie? Of course, many of us have watched the likes of Love Actually, The Holiday, and The Christmas Prince a million times over by this point. And, while we’re fans, there’s no denying that they all feel more than a little heteronormative in their approach to love. That’s why we’re so excited that Kristen Stewart is bringing a much-needed LGBTQ+ story to the genre with her upcoming romcom, Happiest Season.

Co-written and directed by Clea DuVall, the film follows the story of Abby (Stewart) who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) while attending a big holiday party at the home of Harper’s family. Her plans are derailed, though, when she learns that her girlfriend hasn’t actually come out to her ultra-conservative parents yet. Eep.

Kristen Stewart is producing and starring in Happiest Season.

Despite this not-so-minor setback, though, it looks like the festive flick is still going to be filled to the brim with all those warm, fuzzy, romantic moments we all love and crave over the holidays. Indeed, the first-look photo – which was released via Instagram and People today – shows Stewart clutching at a Rudolph-themed skating aid as she glides around an ice rink with Davis.

The photo ticks off a great deal of the classic Christmas romcom checklist: we have winter woolies, snug jackets, reindeer paraphernalia, oversized gingerbread houses, and a near-empty ice rink. Most important, though? The radiant smiles on our starstruck lovers’ faces as they gaze into one another’s eyes. Check it out:

Speaking about Happiest Season with People, Stewart said: “I think I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas romcom my whole life. “I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world.” DuVall added: “I’m a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented. “Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”

As well as Stewart and Davis, Happiest Season also boasts the acting talents of Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, and Mary Holland. It is expected to hit US cinemas on 25 November, although a UK date has yet to be announced. Watch this space, we guess…

