The trailer for Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited Netflix documentary is finally here

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-awaited documentary, and it looks set to deliver an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s love story and departure from royal life. The minute-long teaser, which opens with a slideshow of black and white photographs of the pair throughout their relationship, features clips of sit-down interviews with both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressing why they wanted to make the documentary in the first place. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry can be heard saying as a photograph of Meghan in tears appears on the screen.

He continues: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

As the trailer continues, we see photographs of both Harry and Meghan when they were younger, before it snaps to a clip of the pair sitting down together while Meghan wipes what looks like tears from underneath her eyes. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks as the teaser comes to an end. You can watch the teaser in full below:

While the short clip doesn’t give much away about what viewers can expect from the documentary, it seems as if the film will give Harry and Meghan the chance to talk about their experiences in a way that they’ve never been able to before. The documentary doesn’t have a release date yet, but Netflix says it’s coming soon – so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates. This isn’t the only project related to the Sussexes that is set to be released over the next couple of months.

You may also like Everything we know so far about Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare

On 10 January, Penguin Random House is publishing Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir, Spare, which promises to be a “remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story” told with “raw, unflinching honesty”, charting the prince’s life from the loss of his mother to the birth of his two children. If one thing’s for sure, there’s going to be a lot of new information about the couple and their time in the spotlight over the next couple of months, so buckle in.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy