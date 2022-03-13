The movie, titled Heart Of Stone, will see the pair team up with a star-studded cast including The Wheel Of Time star Sophie Okonedo and Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi. Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer and Paul Ready are also taking on roles.

The Wheel Of Time's Sophie Okonedo has joined the cast in an unconfirmed role.

Behind the camera, The Aeronauts and Peaky Blinders director Tom Harper will be directing and The Old Guard’s Greg Rucka and Hidden Figures’ Allison Schroeder have written the script. While very little information about the film’s plot has been released, we do know a bit about what to expect. Most significantly, it’s been confirmed that the movie will put “a female spin” on classic action movie franchises such as James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

And earlier this month Gal Gadot released two images from the set of the movie to mark the start of filming. Alongside the pictures, which she shared with her three million Twitter followers, she also revealed the name of her character – Rachel Stone. It may not be much to go off, but the film’s premise and star-studded cast list have already got us pretty excited about what’s to come. We’ll update this space with the latest information as and when we get it, so stay tuned.

