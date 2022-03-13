It’s been confirmed that Heart Of Stone will put a “female spin” on major action franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible.
While Netflix is typically known for its binge-worthy box sets and standout limited series, the streaming platform is also home to a number of brilliant original films.
From the award-winning performances of Marriage Story to the chilling plot twists of Gerald’s Game, there are plenty of titles to get stuck into. And now, there’s another exciting film making its way to our screens – starring none other than Red Notice’s Gal Gadot and The Tourist’s Jamie Dornan.
The movie, titled Heart Of Stone, will see the pair team up with a star-studded cast including The Wheel Of Time star Sophie Okonedo and Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi. Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer and Paul Ready are also taking on roles.
Behind the camera, The Aeronauts and Peaky Blinders director Tom Harper will be directing and The Old Guard’s Greg Rucka and Hidden Figures’ Allison Schroeder have written the script.
While very little information about the film’s plot has been released, we do know a bit about what to expect.
Most significantly, it’s been confirmed that the movie will put “a female spin” on classic action movie franchises such as James Bond and Mission: Impossible.
You may also like
Netflix Originals: the 21 best films so far
And earlier this month Gal Gadot released two images from the set of the movie to mark the start of filming. Alongside the pictures, which she shared with her three million Twitter followers, she also revealed the name of her character – Rachel Stone.
It may not be much to go off, but the film’s premise and star-studded cast list have already got us pretty excited about what’s to come. We’ll update this space with the latest information as and when we get it, so stay tuned.
Images: Getty
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.