M3gan

If you find dolls creepy, look away now, because M3gan is easily the creepiest around. A marvel of artificial intelligence, she has been programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. When roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) attempts to bond M3gan with her own orphaned niece, though, the consequences are truly unimaginable… M3gan will be out in UK cinemas on 13 January 2023. Skinamarink When two children wake up in the middle of the night, they find that their father is missing. Worse still, all the windows and doors in their home have vanished… Skinamarink will be out in UK cinemas on 13 January 2023. Missing Missing follows a young woman (Storm Reid) in Los Angeles who utilises technology in an attempt to find out what happened to her mother, who disappeared while vacationing in Colombia with her new boyfriend. Missing will be out in UK cinemas on 20 January 2023.

Unwelcome This folk horror sees a couple do exactly what all the Hallmark movies tell us to do: ditch their urban existence and swap it for the tranquillity of rural Ireland. Unfortunately, though, they soon begin to hear stories of mysterious creatures who live in the gnarled, ancient woods at the foot of their garden, and… yeah, you get the picture. Unwelcome will be out in UK cinemas on 27 January 2023. Knock At The Cabin

Top tip we’ve learned from horror films: never, ever vacation in a remote cabin. The protagonists of M Night Shyamalan’s much-anticipated film, however, do exactly that and soon find themselves at the mercy of four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe… before all is lost. Knock At The Cabin will be released in UK cinemas on 3 February 2023. Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey As in, yes, that Winnie-the-Pooh. When Christopher Robin outgrows his childhood toys and leaves Hundred Acre Wood to embark on adulthood, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet grow resentful in his absence, feasting on forest animals for sustenance and attacking a group of women in a holiday home while they plot their revenge. And when he returns… well, spoilers. Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey will be released in UK cinemas on 15 February 2023. Cocaine Bear

Helmed by Elizabeth Banks and inspired by true events, this darkly comic horror “finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fuelled rampage for more blow… and blood.” Cocaine Bear will be released in UK cinemas on 24 February 2023. Scream VI

Starring Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, the latest chapter in the Scream franchise follows four survivors of the original Ghostface killings as they attempt to leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start. Too bad, then, that the masked killer is more than prepared to follow them into the city and finish them off there… Scream VI will be out in UK cinemas on 10 March 2023. 65 If you prefer your horror with a side of extraterrestrial malevolence, check out 65, which sees Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt’s characters become the sole survivors of a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet. Will they be able to make their way across an unknown terrain – and one riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures, no less – to safety? 65 will be out in UK cinemas on 10 March 2023.

Renfield Starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, this horror-comedy follows Dracula’s henchman, Renfield, as he dreams of a life that doesn’t involve serving his dark master. Renfield will be out in UK cinemas on 14 April 2023. Evil Dead Rise

Traditionally, the Evil Dead films always feature two things: Bruce Campbell and a cabin in the woods. This time, however, the film takes the action into the city as it tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons. Facing the most nightmarish version of family imaginable, they find themselves thrust into a primal battle for survival… but will they be dead by dawn? Evil Dead Rise will be out in UK cinemas on 21 April 2023. Salem’s Lot Based on the bone-chilling 1975 novel by Stephen King, Salem’s Lot sees troubled author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) return to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Too bad, then, that the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant… Salem’s Lot will be out in UK cinemas on 21 April 2023.

Insidious: Fear The Dark Can you believe that this is the fifth in the Insidious franchise? It begins happily enough, as Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) heads east to drop his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. Insidious: Fear The Dark will be out in UK cinemas on 7 July 2023.

The Nun 2

The Nun was incredibly scary when it first hit screens in 2018.

You likely know the drill with The Nun movies, but just in case: The Nun 2 features a murdered priest, the spread of a terrifying evil and poor Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) coming face-to-face once again with the demonic force that is Valak. Eep. The Nun 2 will be out in UK cinemas on 8 September 2023. The Exorcist In this spiritual sequel to the 1973 film, The Exorcist – starring Lesley Odom Jr and Ann Dowd – follows the father of a demonically possessed child, desperately searching for other parents who’ve been in a similar position. The Exorcist will be out in UK cinemas on 13 October 2023.

The Strays Ashley Madekwe leads the cast of upcoming horror film The Strays, which sees an upper-middle-class woman’s perfectly crafted life begin to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. The Strays will be out on Netflix in 2023. Cuckoo

Pooling the talents of Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick, very little is known about this enigmatic horror, and plot details have been kept firmly under wraps. Rumours abound, though, that it’ll add a unique spin to the classic stalker-slasher format. Cuckoo will be out in UK cinemas in 2023. MaXXXine If you watched X, then MaXXXine follows its sole survivor Maxine (Mia Goth) as she continues her journey towards fame. What will happen next, though, as she attempts to make it as an actor in 1980s Los Angeles? MaXXXine will be out in UK cinemas in 2023. Infinity Pool James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em Foster (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying what seems like the holiday of a lifetime in the all-inclusive island resort of Li Tolqa. When a fatal accident takes place outside the hotel’s gates, however, the resort’s real nature is quickly revealed… Infinity Pool will be out in UK cinemas in 2023.

The Strangers As in, yes, a remake of the 2008 horror that gave us all nightmares. As per the official synopsis, the remake centres “on a couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) who drive cross-country to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorised from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.” The Strangers will be out in UK cinemas in 2023.

