With the British weather being as unpredictable as it is (October in July, anyone?), some days all we want to do is sit in a dark room and watch films all day. You know, normal summer stuff. With streaming platforms lining up a series of new blockbusters and with cinemas now open, what better way to scare yourself silly than to indulge in the latest horror movies? So, whether you’re a hide-behind-the-cushion type or a hands clenched firmly to your seat viewer, here are nine of the best new horror films to take you through the summer…

DON’T BREATHE 2

Five years after the original Don’t Breathe film, Don’t Breathe 2 reunites viewers with the Blind Man (Stephen Lang) who has been hiding out in an isolated cabin after raising a young girl who has been orphaned from a house fire. But when the girl is kidnapped, will the Blind Man’s quiet existence be shattered for good? Don’t Breathe 2 is out in cinemas on 13 August.

Freaky School is hard for everyone, but for Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton), it’s a whole different minefield. Where once she thinks that navigating the social hierarchy is the biggest of her problems, she soon becomes the target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), a serial killer who has been targeting the town. Struck by the Butcher’s dagger, Millie swaps bodies with him, leaving her with just 24 hours to get her own identity back. Freaky is in cinemas now.

Old

A horror film about a family holiday? Very interesting indeed… Adapted from the 2020 graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, this supernatural psychological thriller follows a family who, on their holiday, discover that their favourite beach is speeding up the hands of time. Before they know it, they only have one day left to live. Old is out in cinemas on 23 July.

Fear Street Trilogy For everyone who grew up reading Goosebumps, this is for you. R.L Stine’s Fear Street book series has been given the Netflix treatment and has been turned into three movies: Fear Street 1994, Fear Street 1978 and Fear Street 1666. All following the same storyline, but set at different points in history, they cover everything from murder mysteries to the supernatural to urban legends. If you thought your bedtime stories were haunting as a kid, think again. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and Part 2: 1978 are now streaming on Netflix. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is out on 16 July.

Candyman

Following the 90s franchise, artist Anthony (Abdul-Mateen) and his partner Brianna (Teyonah Parris) move to the now gentrified Chicago suburb, Cabrini Green. A random encounter will see the pair learn the truth behind the slasher story of Candyman and uncover a world of violence. Candyman is out in cinemas on 27 August.

The Forever Purge A sequel to The Purge: Election Year and anticipated to be the franchise’s conclusion, the centres around Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), a couple who have escaped from a drug cartel who are at the mercy of a group who plan to continue their own purge. You can probably guess the rest… The Forever Purge is out in cinemas on 16 July.

The Green Knight

Based on the poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, this medieval fantasy horror puts a twist on the knights of the round table. It tells the story of King Arthur’s reckless nephew, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), on his quest to face the Green Knight, a gigantic stranger known for challenging men. Battling ghosts, giants and thieves, Gawain must prove himself to his family. The Green Knight is out in cinemas on 6 August.

The Night House If you’re looking for a gritty psychological thriller, then look no further. After Beth’s (Rebecca Hall) husband dies unexpectedly and she is forced to live in the lakeside home that he bought for her, things really can’t get much worse. But when she starts looking through his belongings and the noises start happening, they really do. Is her husband the person that she thought he was? The Night House is out in cinemas on 20 August.

Demonic

The synopsis of this supernatural horror simply reads: “A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.” We’re already terrified. Demonic is out in cinemas on 27 August.

