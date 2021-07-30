For everyone who’s been impatiently waiting to see Gaga and Driver in action, a first trailer for House Of Gucci has just been released…

What is House Of Gucci about?

Directed by Ridley Scott, House Of Gucci is based on a book about the shocking real life murder of Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci. The story starts with his marriage to Patrizia Reggiani. They spent over a decade being frequent fixtures on the Italian social scene and enjoying the finer things in life together. The power couple also had two children.

But in 1985, they dramatically split. Ten years later, Maurizio was shot dead by a professional hitman. Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder and was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment. She was released in 2014 and still maintains her innocence.