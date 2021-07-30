The trailer for House Of Gaga has just dropped, and it looks like the most glamorous and scandalous film of the year.
Earlier this year, when we were in depths of a long, cold and boring third lockdown, we were given the ultimate distraction. Photographs of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver filming their new movie House Of Gucci on location in Italy flooded social media. Fans could see this was a film that promised intense drama, a scandalous amount of glamour and some seriously iconic 80s/90s high fashion. The best part? It’s all based on a true crime story.
For everyone who’s been impatiently waiting to see Gaga and Driver in action, a first trailer for House Of Gucci has just been released…
What is House Of Gucci about?
Directed by Ridley Scott, House Of Gucci is based on a book about the shocking real life murder of Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci. The story starts with his marriage to Patrizia Reggiani. They spent over a decade being frequent fixtures on the Italian social scene and enjoying the finer things in life together. The power couple also had two children.
But in 1985, they dramatically split. Ten years later, Maurizio was shot dead by a professional hitman. Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder and was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment. She was released in 2014 and still maintains her innocence.
Who stars in House Of Gucci?
Gaga stars as Reggiani, while Driver plays Gucci. Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino and Salma Hayek round off an incredible cast.
Watch the trailer for House Of Gucci
The apres ski glamour, Debbie Harry’s icy vocals, Studio 54 club scenes, Italian mansions, Gaga being on absolute fire – no wonder this is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year.
When will House Of Gucci be released?
House Of Gucci lands in UK cinemas on 26 November 2021.
Images: Universal Pictures
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…