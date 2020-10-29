Notting Hill follows the story of divorced book owner Will (Grant), who falls in love with Hollywood’s biggest actor Anna (Robertson). They live in totally different worlds, which means it takes them a pretty long time to work out that, yes, they love each other and, yes, they want to be with each other. Because at the end of the day, Anna was just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.

Like most romcoms in the 90s, the pair finally get their happy ending and we last see them sitting on a park in Hampstead Heath while Will reads his book and Anna pats her baby bump.

Sure, it’s all a bit cringe in hindsight but… we still love it.