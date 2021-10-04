If you’re looking for a new psychological horror to watch this spooky season, Kate Siegel (The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor) stars in a new Netflix Original with an eye-catching premise…
Have you ever been hypnotised? Put into a temporary trance-like state where, on coming to, you have no recollection of what just happened?
Modern-day hypnosis has been used as a popular form of therapy, pain management and entertainment for the past two centuries, and yet there’s something about being in such a vulnerable state that is quite unnerving…
Not bad fodder for a horror film, then, as Netflix tackles the topic in its continued promise to deliver a new original film every single week in 2021. Hypnotic is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, who previously teamed up on Netflix horror The Open House, and will arrive just in time for Halloween.
Here’s everything you need to know about it.
What is the plot of Hypnotic?
At the moment, we can only speculate from the two whole sentences Netflix has given us for a synopsis: “A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.”
Deadly? Will she do murder while in a trance? Is the hypnotherapist a wrong’un, getting this poor, young woman to do his dirty work for him? Stranger things have happened. You’ve seen Behind Her Eyes, right?
We’ll also be very disappointed if we guessed it from five whole seconds of staring out at the rain.
Who stars in Hypnotic?
The young woman in question is Jen, played by Kate Siegel. You might recognise her from The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and new Netflix thriller Midnight Mass. If she is gradually becoming the Toni Collette of Netflix, we’re all for it.
Jen visits renowned hypnotherapist Dr. Collin Meade, who is played by Jason O’Mara. His credits include The Man In The High Castle, Life On Mars and The Good Wife but, perhaps most impressively, he’s the voice of Batman in the DC Animated Movie Universe.
The Hypnotic cast also features Dulé Hill (Suits), Lucie Guest (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) and Tanja Dixon-Warren (iZombie).
Is there a trailer for Hypnotic?
There’s no sign of a trailer yet but, with the release just weeks away, you can be sure one will be dropping soon.
Where can you watch Hypnotic?
You won’t have long to wait. Hypnotic will be available to stream on Netflix from 27 October – just in time for Halloween! In the meantime, why not catch up on The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass if you haven’t already?
Images: Eric Milner/Netflix © 2021