Have you ever been hypnotised? Put into a temporary trance-like state where, on coming to, you have no recollection of what just happened? Modern-day hypnosis has been used as a popular form of therapy, pain management and entertainment for the past two centuries, and yet there’s something about being in such a vulnerable state that is quite unnerving…

You may also like Best horror films: the 33 scariest movies of all time

Not bad fodder for a horror film, then, as Netflix tackles the topic in its continued promise to deliver a new original film every single week in 2021. Hypnotic is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, who previously teamed up on Netflix horror The Open House, and will arrive just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the plot of Hypnotic?

At the moment, we can only speculate from the two whole sentences Netflix has given us for a synopsis: “A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.” Deadly? Will she do murder while in a trance? Is the hypnotherapist a wrong’un, getting this poor, young woman to do his dirty work for him? Stranger things have happened. You’ve seen Behind Her Eyes, right? We’ll also be very disappointed if we guessed it from five whole seconds of staring out at the rain.

Who stars in Hypnotic?

The young woman in question is Jen, played by Kate Siegel. You might recognise her from The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and new Netflix thriller Midnight Mass. If she is gradually becoming the Toni Collette of Netflix, we’re all for it. Jen visits renowned hypnotherapist Dr. Collin Meade, who is played by Jason O’Mara. His credits include The Man In The High Castle, Life On Mars and The Good Wife but, perhaps most impressively, he’s the voice of Batman in the DC Animated Movie Universe.

Hypnotic: Jen (Kate Siegel) visits hypnotherapist Dr. Collin Meade (Jason O'Mara) to help change her life.

The Hypnotic cast also features Dulé Hill (Suits), Lucie Guest (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) and Tanja Dixon-Warren (iZombie).

You may also like New on Netflix: 41 truly brilliant films are coming to the streaming platform this autumn

Is there a trailer for Hypnotic?

There’s no sign of a trailer yet but, with the release just weeks away, you can be sure one will be dropping soon.

Hypnotic: Jason O'Mara, who plays Dr. Meade, also appears in Life On Mars and The Man In The High Castle.

Where can you watch Hypnotic?

You may also like Netflix in October 2021: the best new films and TV shows streaming this autumn