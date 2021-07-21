And, from what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like it’s going to be incredible.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about I Came By. What’s the plot of I Came By? Plot details are scanty at the moment, but what we do know is this: I Came By will follow a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite. One fateful night, though, he accidentally uncovers a shocking secret – one that leads him on a terrifying journey through London, and endangers both himself and those closest to him. Who stars in I Came By? Netflix has pulled out all the stops with this one, assembling one of the starriest casts we’ve seen in a very long time. There’s Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey and Paddington fame, and Kelly Macdonald – last seen as a decidedly bent copper (albeit one with a heart of gold) in Line Of Duty’s controversial sixth season.

George MacKay will star in Netflix’s I Came By.

Elsewhere, we have George MacKay, otherwise known as the standout star of 1917, X+Y’s Percelle Ascott, and Hard Sun’s Varada Sethu. So, yes, you better believe that we’re expecting very big things indeed from this talented bunch. Who is the director of I Came By? Babak Anvari, aka the Bafta-winning director of critically acclaimed horror Under The Shadow, isn’t just directing this thriller; he’s also co-writing it with Namsi Khan, who’s brought us such gems already as His Dark Materials and Humans.

Lucan Toh, meanwhile, will produce the project, while Kit Fraser – who worked with Anvari on both Under The Shadow and Wounds – will serve as cinematographer. When and where can we watch I Came By? The neo-noir thriller will shoot on location in the UK and release on Netflix in 2022. Anyone else counting down the days?

