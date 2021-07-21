Line Of Duty fans, here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s I Came By…
Netflix has well and truly been upping the ante of late, commissioning a whopping 23 new TV series for viewers to look forward to – not to mention a plethora of must-watch films, too.
Now, the streaming service has confirmed that it’s bringing together the stars of Downton Abbey, Line Of Duty, and 1917 for a nail biting neo-noir thriller.
And, from what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like it’s going to be incredible.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about I Came By.
What’s the plot of I Came By?
Plot details are scanty at the moment, but what we do know is this: I Came By will follow a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite. One fateful night, though, he accidentally uncovers a shocking secret – one that leads him on a terrifying journey through London, and endangers both himself and those closest to him.
Who stars in I Came By?
Netflix has pulled out all the stops with this one, assembling one of the starriest casts we’ve seen in a very long time. There’s Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey and Paddington fame, and Kelly Macdonald – last seen as a decidedly bent copper (albeit one with a heart of gold) in Line Of Duty’s controversial sixth season.
Elsewhere, we have George MacKay, otherwise known as the standout star of 1917, X+Y’s Percelle Ascott, and Hard Sun’s Varada Sethu. So, yes, you better believe that we’re expecting very big things indeed from this talented bunch.
Who is the director of I Came By?
Babak Anvari, aka the Bafta-winning director of critically acclaimed horror Under The Shadow, isn’t just directing this thriller; he’s also co-writing it with Namsi Khan, who’s brought us such gems already as His Dark Materials and Humans.
Lucan Toh, meanwhile, will produce the project, while Kit Fraser – who worked with Anvari on both Under The Shadow and Wounds – will serve as cinematographer.
When and where can we watch I Came By?
The neo-noir thriller will shoot on location in the UK and release on Netflix in 2022.
Anyone else counting down the days?
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.