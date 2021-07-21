Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson in Line Of Duty

I Came By: this Line Of Duty star’s new thriller will show us London’s darker side

Line Of Duty fans, here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s I Came By… 

Netflix has well and truly been upping the ante of late, commissioning a whopping 23 new TV series for viewers to look forward to – not to mention a plethora of must-watch films, too.

Now, the streaming service has confirmed that it’s bringing together the stars of Downton Abbey, Line Of Duty, and 1917 for a nail biting neo-noir thriller

And, from what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like it’s going to be incredible.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about I Came By.

What’s the plot of I Came By?

Plot details are scanty at the moment, but what we do know is this: I Came By will follow a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite. One fateful night, though, he accidentally uncovers a shocking secret – one that leads him on a terrifying journey through London, and endangers both himself and those closest to him.

Who stars in I Came By?

Netflix has pulled out all the stops with this one, assembling one of the starriest casts we’ve seen in a very long time. There’s Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey and Paddington fame, and Kelly Macdonald – last seen as a decidedly bent copper (albeit one with a heart of gold) in Line Of Duty’s controversial sixth season.

George MacKay attends the UK Premiere of "True History Of The Kelly Gang" at the Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage )
George MacKay will star in Netflix’s I Came By.

Elsewhere, we have George MacKay, otherwise known as the standout star of 1917, X+Y’s Percelle Ascott, and Hard Sun’s Varada Sethu. So, yes, you better believe that we’re expecting very big things indeed from this talented bunch.

Who is the director of I Came By?

Babak Anvari, aka the Bafta-winning director of critically acclaimed horror Under The Shadow, isn’t just directing this thriller; he’s also co-writing it with Namsi Khan, who’s brought us such gems already as His Dark Materials and Humans.

Lucan Toh, meanwhile, will produce the project, while Kit Fraser – who worked with Anvari on both Under The Shadow and Wounds – will serve as cinematographer.

When and where can we watch I Came By?

The neo-noir thriller will shoot on location in the UK and release on Netflix in 2022.

Anyone else counting down the days?

