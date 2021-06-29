Phoebe Dynevor is the latest Bridgerton star to take on an exciting new role.
Thanks to the Bridgerton fever that hit last December, Phoebe Dynevor has become one of the most exciting new names in the entertainment world.
The actor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, will return for the second season later this year. And she’s taking on legendary ceramic artist Clarice Cliff in upcoming Sky biopic, The Colour Room.
It’s also just been announced that Dynevor is filming a new thriller – and it sounds like we’re going to see her in a completely different (and much darker) light.
As reported by Deadline, Dynevor will star in a gripping new “female-led thriller” called I Heart Murder (that title alone is enough to pique your interest, right?).
The plot is being kept under wraps but Ingrid Goes West director Matt Spicer will helm the film. The screenplay is written by Tom O’Donnell, while Oscar winning Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment will produce.
Speaking about her so-called ‘overnight fame and success’ in an interview with You earlier this year, Dynevor said: “Nothing has changed in my life…
“I’m still at home arguing with my brother about the washing-up and doing jigsaw puzzles with my dad. It’s very surreal, because I know something’s going on but I can’t really see it.”
Dynevor isn’t the only Bridgerton star with exciting projects on the horizon.
Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, won’t be returning for season two – buts fans can catch him in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie (another surprising turn).
Sabrina Bartlett, who starred as Siena Rosso, has been cast in The Darling Buds Of May reboot.
And Golda Rosheuvel will return to our screens as Queen Charlotte once more in a confirmed spin-off series based on the character.
We’ll keep you updated on all of them when more details are released. In the meantime, anyone else now in the mood to rewatch the whole series in one sitting this weekend?
Images: Getty, Netflix
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…