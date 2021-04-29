The world is divided into two types of people; those who love horror films, and those who don’t. And those of you who fall into the former category (welcome, you’re in very good company) will no doubt be pleased to hear that there’s a new scary movie on the horizon.

And, better still, it’s a scary movie that slots perfectly into the classic ‘teen slasher’ category – albeit with a very 2021 twist.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Initiation.

What’s the plot of Initiation?

All about a cruel social media game that spins out of control, Initiation is – as you’ve probably guessed from the title – set on a university campus. A university campus that is, naturally, being stalked by a masked killer.