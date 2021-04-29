High School Musical stars, sex, drugs, and cyber-bullying collide in edgy new horror film, Initiation…
The world is divided into two types of people; those who love horror films, and those who don’t. And those of you who fall into the former category (welcome, you’re in very good company) will no doubt be pleased to hear that there’s a new scary movie on the horizon.
And, better still, it’s a scary movie that slots perfectly into the classic ‘teen slasher’ category – albeit with a very 2021 twist.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about Initiation.
What’s the plot of Initiation?
All about a cruel social media game that spins out of control, Initiation is – as you’ve probably guessed from the title – set on a university campus. A university campus that is, naturally, being stalked by a masked killer.
“A star-athlete is murdered in the wake of a buried assault allegation, kicking off a spree of social media-linked slayings,” reads the synopsis.
“As a masked killer targets students across campus, a trio of sorority sisters races to uncover the truth behind the school’s hidden secrets – and the horrifying meaning of an exclamation point – before they become the next victims.”
Is there a trailer for Initiation?
You can watch the full-length trailer for the slasher film below:
Who stars in Initiation?
Initiation is basically a who’s who of teen stars (or, at the very least, stars from teen titles). With this in mind, we’ve got High School Musical’s Bart Johnson, Little Voice’s Shalini Bathina, Modern Family’s Isabella Gomez, Kick Ass’ Yancy Butler, Riverdale’s Lochlyn Munro, This Is Us’ Jon Huertas, Power’s Patrick R. Walker, and Teen Wolf’s Froy Gutierrez, to name just a few.
What are people saying about Initiation?
Speaking about Initiation with The Geekiary, director and writer John Berardo says: “Slasher films are inherently misogynistic; a giant man with a phallic sharp thing chasing a half-naked girl who’s too stupid to be going out the front door when she’s going up the stairs, it’s insulting.
“I’m quoting Scream, but [Initiation was about] how we could take those stereotypes and spin them and turn them on their head and make like… I don’t want to say a feminist slasher film, but a movie that challenges those stereotypes?”
When will Initiation be available to watch in the UK?
Initiation is scheduled to be released on DVD and digital platforms in the UK on 24 May.
Images: Signature Entertainment
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.