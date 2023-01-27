It was the novel that took TikTok by storm and sold over 2.5 million copies in its first print run, and now Colleen Hoover’s smash hit It Ends With Us is coming to the big screen.

Mentions of the BookTok favourite had already garnered over 21.3 million views on the social media app, becoming the most pre-ordered novel in publisher Simon & Schuster’s history and selling 800,000 copies in the first day alone.

So the news that a film adaptation is in production is seriously exciting, not least because of the big names attached to it.