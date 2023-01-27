It Ends With Us: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in the new adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been announced as leads for the exciting new film adaptation of the BookTok favourite, It Ends With Us.
It was the novel that took TikTok by storm and sold over 2.5 million copies in its first print run, and now Colleen Hoover’s smash hit It Ends With Us is coming to the big screen.
Mentions of the BookTok favourite had already garnered over 21.3 million views on the social media app, becoming the most pre-ordered novel in publisher Simon & Schuster’s history and selling 800,000 copies in the first day alone.
So the news that a film adaptation is in production is seriously exciting, not least because of the big names attached to it.
None other than Blake Lively will be taking on the lead role of Lily, a small-town girl who moves to Boston to start her own business. As per the book’s description, sparks immediately fly between her and neurosurgeon Ryle (who will be played by Jane The Virgin’s Justin Baldoni,) but his “complete aversion to relationships is disturbing”.
“Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his ‘no dating’ rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place. As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan – her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened.”
Hoover herself shared the announcement in a video shared to Instagram, saying: “Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily.”
As for Baldoni’s character, the writer said: “When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle.
“I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he’s gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily.”
The project is in its early days, so we’ll have to wait patiently for further casting and release details. But one thing we do know: when it does arrive, you’re not going to want to miss it.
Images: Getty