In Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, Jamie Lee Curtis played Deirdre Beaubeirdre, a forbidding and harsh tax inspector. It was a role that showcased the actress’s full range and flexibility as an actor. In the multiverse, Deirdre lived a multiplicity of increasingly bizarre lives. In one universe, where humans have hot dogs for fingers, she shed her frosty exterior and fell in love.

Curtis, who has been in the business since her breakout role in Halloween in 1978, took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the role at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. It was her first nomination.

In her touching speech, Curtis paid tribute to the many people who made her performance and career possible. “I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I’m not,” the actress began. “I am hundreds of people. I am hundreds of people.”