Jane Austen fans have enjoyed some memorable TV and film adaptations of their favourite classics over the years. The BBC’s Pride & Prejudice, starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth as Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcey, is perhaps the most iconic. And who can forget Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet in Sense & Sensibility? There’s also last year’s colourful and quirky Emma revamp, with Anya-Taylor Joy.

You may also like Why Jane Austen is as relevant and beloved as ever

Earlier this year, it was announced that a second season of ITV’s Sandition, Austen’s last and unfinished novel, is on it way. And Netflix confirmed that its working on a film adaptation of Persuasion, starring Henry Golding and Dakota Johnson. The streaming platform has now shared first look photos of the production, which is making everybody very excited for its released. So let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming film…

Dakota Johnson stars in Netflix's Persuasion.

What is Persuasion about? Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot, a shy 27-year-old woman who is still unmarried and living at home (a real shocker in 19th Century England). Anne has always regretted turning down the proposal of Captain Wentworth after being persuaded to refuse him by her aunt. When Wentworth comes back into her life, they might be in with a second chance at love together…

You may also like Sanditon: the Jane Austen series is returning for two surprise seasons

Who stars in Persuasion? Johnson will play Anne, while Cosmo Jarvis stars as Frederick Wentworth. The cast also includes Henry Golding, who plays William Elliot, Richard E. Grant and Suki Waterhouse. When is Persuasion being released on Netflix? We don’t have an exact release date for Persuasion yet, but we do know that it’s coming to Netflix in 2022. In the meantime, this is the perfect excuse to go back and watch all the other brilliant adaptations again.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy