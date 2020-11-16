Jennifer Lopez has always been an icon to us, but now she has the People’s Choice Award to prove it.

That’s right: the singer, actor, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman (forget triple threat; JLo’s a sextuple threat!) was named the People’s Icon of 2020 during the E! People’s Choice Awards in celebration of her work over her decades-long career.

And Rebecca star Armie Hammer, who presented JLo with her new trophy, made sure to celebrate the tenacity and drive she’s shown throughout her career, from performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in this year’s heady pre-Covid months, to kicking off her career as Selena Quintanilla in 1997 biopic Selena.