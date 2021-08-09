In the three years since Jodie Comer first appeared on the cover of Stylist magazine – in celebration of her breakout role in everyone’s favourite assassin drama, Killing Eve (written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) – her career has skyrocketed.

Since then, she’s gone on to win both a TV Bafta and Emmy for the role – not forgetting her Remarkable Women Award in 2019, which she celebrated alongside childhood friend and Olympic hero Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

And now that she’s on the verge of true Hollywood superstardom, we’re celebrating her on the cover of Stylist magazine again this week, and you can buy your copy here.