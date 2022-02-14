If there are two things Jordan Peele knows how to do, it’s to get us scared (read: petrified) and to keep us thinking. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is responsible for standout box office hits such as Get Out, Us and Candyman but has been teasing an upcoming release for quite some time now.

Until recently, we’ve only known that his new film, entitled Nope, would star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira. All we had was a movie poster and a name – no plotline, no first look and just left to fill in the blanks of what this one-word titled movie could be about. Well now, we finally have a trailer for the horror and it’s safe to say that as well as being one hell of an eerie watch, it also gives nothing away. That’s right, even though we have a whole two minute trailer, you’ll finish watching it knowing little to nothing about what will actually transpire in the movie.

Nope: Get Out’s Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya are reuniting for the new horror film.

Palmer brings her usual infectious hilarity to the scenes, proudly stating at the beginning of the trailer: “Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two second clip of a Black man on a horse? “And that man is my great great grandfather.” The Haywood Ranch – which her family owns – is the only Black-owned horse training ranch in Hollywood and she beams about it to a film crew with Kaluuya just behind her. The trailer takes a turn, though, when we see an ominous entity in the sky. What proceeds is a lot of people looking up (scared, we may add), some imagery – which we’re sure are evidence of Peele’s knack for symbolism – and a whole lot of creepiness.

We’re left thinking about bad miracles – something Kaluuya asks about within the trailer – and it all ends with Palmer being swept up screaming into the sky. Since the trailer’s release, the internet has been in widespread turmoil around what the new film could actually be about.

Theories have been doing the rounds – some more realistic-sounding than others, we must admit:

At least we’re not the only ones re-watching it for clues (and to also try and understand what is actually going on):

We also have to hand it to Peele for yet another movie with a simple name:

And while we may not know exactly what’s going on, the trailer has only affirmed that we’ll be first in line at the cinema when this movie drops this summer:

Nope will be released in UK cinemas nationwide on 22 July.

