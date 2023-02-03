The biopic is well and truly having a moment right now, and little wonder: the genre – which seeks to bring to life the stories of some of history’s most interesting and infamous characters – can often generate a lot of awards buzz for an actor.

Much of the time, though, one can’t help but wonder how the celebrity subjects of these films might feel about them, particularly if they aren’t involved in the creative process at all. And that’s why we’re excited about the fact that the one and only Kate Moss is telling her own story in her own way (and in her own words, too).

That’s right, everyone: the supermodel is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming biopic about her fabulous fashion-filled life.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Moss & Freud.

What is Moss & Freud all about?

Rather than chart Moss’s career throughout the years, this film is focused on one very specific moment in her life.