Ke Huy Quan's Oscar acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor will leave you in tears
- Posted by
- Meg Walters
- Published
This speech is guaranteed to leave you weeping.
At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Ke Huy Quan took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his heartbreaking role as Waymond Wang, the well-meaning, somewhat timid husband of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
His road to the Oscars was certainly not a traditional one. Originally from Vietnam, Quan began his career as a child actor with a role in the 1984 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
After finding moderate success in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Quan took a two decade hiatus from the industry. As the actor explained in his touching acceptance speech, he never expected to re-enter Hollywood, let alone win an Oscar.
From the first moments of his speech, Quan was in tears – and it only got more emotional as his speech went on.
“My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching,” he began tearfully. “Mom, I just won an Oscar.”
He went on to describe his unlikely success story, from a refugee camp to Hollywood. “My journey stared on a boat,” he said. “I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe its happening to me. This. This is the American dream. Thank you so much to the academy for the honour of a lifetime. Thank you so much to my mom for the sacrifices she has made.”
Quan went on to thank his wife. “I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo.”
Finally, Quan left the audience with words of inspiration. “Dreams are something you have to believe in,” he said. “I almost gave up on mine. To everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive.”
At this year’s Oscar Awards, this is the must-watch speech that is sure to leave you in floods of happy tears.
Images: Getty, A24