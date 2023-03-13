At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Ke Huy Quan took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his heartbreaking role as Waymond Wang, the well-meaning, somewhat timid husband of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

His road to the Oscars was certainly not a traditional one. Originally from Vietnam, Quan began his career as a child actor with a role in the 1984 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

After finding moderate success in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Quan took a two decade hiatus from the industry. As the actor explained in his touching acceptance speech, he never expected to re-enter Hollywood, let alone win an Oscar.

From the first moments of his speech, Quan was in tears – and it only got more emotional as his speech went on.