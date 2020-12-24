The much-loved sitcom is set to return to our screens, but Cattrall’s sexy Samantha won’t be. She explains why letting things go is part of life.
We couldn’t help but wonder – what would a Sex and the City reboot look like 20 years later? Fans may find out soon, but we already know it won’t include Kim Cattrall’s sexual exploits as PR guru Samantha.
While the remainder of the core four – Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) – are set to return for a “limited series reboot”, it looks like Cattrall will be moving on to pastures new instead. And she is OK with it.
Speaking on the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, she shared her philosophy when it comes to leaving things behind in life. “Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think,” she said.
She went on to describe “the taste of shame” that can come with walking away, insisting that “you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird.”
Speaking fondly of her time on the show, and the revolutionary steps that her and the cast took by making Sex and the City: “It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting – I felt like we were.”
Kattrall emphasised her focus on the future and her hopes to tell new stories – of women her own age and to pay homage to the grief she has been through after her brother and father’s deaths. Kim’s father Dennis died in 2012, while her brother passed away more recently in 2018.
“I want to use my platform to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss,” she said. “Loss is the biggest headache for my 60s so far, I’ve lost my father. I’ve lost my brother.”
Sex and the City isn’t the only major reboot on the horizon – HBO are looking to bring fan favourites Gossip Girl and True Blood back to life.
Kristen Bell is set to return to narrate the return to the Upper East Side, although no other major members of the cast have confirmed to be involved as of yet.
Images: Rex Features