We couldn’t help but wonder – what would a Sex and the City reboot look like 20 years later? Fans may find out soon, but we already know it won’t include Kim Cattrall’s sexual exploits as PR guru Samantha.

While the remainder of the core four – Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) – are set to return for a “limited series reboot”, it looks like Cattrall will be moving on to pastures new instead. And she is OK with it.

Speaking on the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, she shared her philosophy when it comes to leaving things behind in life. “Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think,” she said.

She went on to describe “the taste of shame” that can come with walking away, insisting that “you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird.”