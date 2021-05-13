Chris Evans’ cable-knit jumper. Daniel Craig’s questionable accent. Toni Collette’s perfect portrayal of a lifestyle guru. Yep, Knives Out was one of the best films of 2019. It had all the ingredients for a seriously fun whodunnit, including an amazing cast, a plot full of twists and turns, and a bloody big mansion (who doesn’t find rich people entertaining?). So fans will be delighted to hear that a sequel is in the works.

As reported in Deadline, Netflix has secured a deal for two more instalments of the film. What will the Knives Out sequel be about? The second Knives Out film will see enigmatic private detective Benoit Blanc return to solve another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects. And yes, that means that Craig will be reprising his standout role.

Who is in the Knives Out sequel cast? Although no further details about the plot have been shared yet, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Janelle Monáe will be joining the cast – hurrah. There are also reports that Edward Norton will star alongside Monáe and Craig. Unfortunately we cannot confirm if Evans’ favourite cable-knit jumper will make a return.

Monáe shared the news on her Instagram feed, alongside a row of knife emojis. “Omg bitch I’m screaming yesssss,” Lizzo wrote in the comments section (and if Lizzo is excited about something, quite frankly, we all are). When will the Knives Out sequel be out? According to Pitchfork, filming for the Knives Out sequel is set to start this summer. If you’re yet to watch the first film, or you want to revisit it for a thrill, it’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

