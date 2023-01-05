M.Night Shyamalan is the undisputed king of the plot twist (this is, after all, the man who brought us The Sixth Sense), so it makes sense that everyone’s talking about his newest horror film, which is due to land in UK cinemas next month. Based on Cabin At The End Of The World, Paul Tremblay’s award-winning novel, Knock At The Cabin sees our protagonists make the ultimate horror mistake: they decide to take a holiday in a picturesque, albeit incredibly isolated, cabin. And… well, let’s dive right into it, shall we? What happens in Knock At The Cabin? This writer may have read Cabin At The End Of The World from cover to cover (twice), but I’m not here to ruin this twisted new film with spoilers galore. Instead, I’ll tell you this: the aforementioned protagonists are a family of three – a married couple and their young daughter.

Their holiday cabin, at first, seems like a dreamy escape from the real world. Before too long, though, there is a knock at the door, and four armed strangers force their way inside. “They demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” continues the official synopsis. “And so, with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe… before all is lost.” Watch the trailer for Knock At The Cabin below:

The strangers may claim that “families throughout history have been chosen” to make the impossible decision to kill one of their own. They claim, too, that if they don’t, “hundreds of thousands of people” will die. And, sure, a news broadcast seemingly shows a tsunami taking place in an unidentified country, while other mysterious and apocalyptic events occur such as lightning strikes and planes falling out of the sky, but… Well, but are they telling the truth? Is this an elaborate hoax they have dreamed up, solely to psychologically torture this poor family? Or is this nothing more than a series of coincidences that have driven a group of conspiracy theorists mad? “If you fail to choose, our world will perish,” they intone darkly. Eek. Who stars in Knock At The Cabin? The film is absolutely overflowing with star power: think Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as the married dads who unexpectedly, terrifyingly find their family held hostage, and Dave Bautista as the undisputed leader of the armed strangers.

Nikki Amuka-Bird (Luther), Abby Quinn (Mad About You) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) make up the rest of the frightening quartet – and newcomer Kristen Cui takes on the role of Groff and Aldridge’s young daughter. Who is behind Knock At The Cabin? Shyamalan directs Knock At The Cabin from a screenplay he co-wrote with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, which, as mentioned already, is based on the novel The Cabin At The End Of The World by Paul Tremblay. Whether or not they will stick to the book’s original ending, though, remains to be seen. When can we watch Knock At The Cabin? Knock At The Cabin will be released in UK cinemas on the 3 February 2023. Will you be watching?

