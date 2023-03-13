The internet is obsessed with Lady Gaga's pared-down Oscars performance
- Posted by
- Meg Walters
- Published
The standout performance of the evening.
It’s an Oscars tradition that every nominee of Best Original Song perform during the ceremony. Usually, we’re treated to high-octane performances, complete with costumes, dancers, and impressive production design.
At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Lady Gaga surprised us all with a deeply intimate performance of her song “Hold My Hand” written for Top Gun: Maverick.
The singer appeared on stage wearing a simple black t-shirt, a pair of ripped black jeans, and a face free of makeup. It was hardly the height of glamour that we all expect from the Oscars.
She then spoke about the song. “It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other,” she said. “We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”
She then began an a capella rendition of the song as the camera zoomed into a tight closeup. It was a deeply intimate, personal performance that sent the internet spiralling — in a good way!
Love it or hate it, this Gaga performance is definitely not what we were expecting! And the internet is totally obsessed.
Images: Getty