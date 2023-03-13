It’s an Oscars tradition that every nominee of Best Original Song perform during the ceremony. Usually, we’re treated to high-octane performances, complete with costumes, dancers, and impressive production design.

At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Lady Gaga surprised us all with a deeply intimate performance of her song “Hold My Hand” written for Top Gun: Maverick.

The singer appeared on stage wearing a simple black t-shirt, a pair of ripped black jeans, and a face free of makeup. It was hardly the height of glamour that we all expect from the Oscars.