Back in 2009, a film called Midsommar – about a girl who goes to a festival in Sweden with her boyfriend – deceived us. On the surface, it was peak ’cottagecore’ – floral crowns, plaited hair, billowing dresses and frolicking in fields. It turned out to be one of the most terrifying films that this writer has ever watched. There’s just something particularly unnerving about watching the horror that lurks behind such an idyllic façade expose itself.

Now, a new film called Lamb is proving that the ‘creepy cottagecore’ genre is here to stay.

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson and starring Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snaer Gudnason in the lead roles, Lamb premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. A24 – the production company behind Midsommar, Moonlight, Lady Bird and Moonlight – has described Lamb as an “Icelandic folktale on top, Nordic livestock horror on bottom”. The film follows a childfree couple in rural Iceland, who make an “alarming discovery” in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences… Admittedly, it’s a vague description, and critics aren’t giving many more details away. So let’s take a look at the film’s trailer, which is creeping everybody out.

What the hell is going on here? Why is the lamb acting like a human baby? Is this a supernatural story or a psychological thriller? Are the sheep coming to get us? Am I an idiot for not getting the big message? Am I weird for really wanting to see this? Take it away Twitter:

“The moment I shouted ‘NOPE’ while watching the trailer for Lamb,” a traumatised Twitter user shared alongside a shot of a human toddler with the head of a lamb.

Another person on Twitter said she felt very “seen” by the lamb wearing the floral crown.

Some people pointed out that the suspicious cat that gives deadly stares to the lamb is perhaps the real character we should be keeping our eyes on.

There are also a lot of Midsommar references being shared, including this one which also likens it to The Witch.

Speaking on behalf of so many of us, this film fan tweeted: “Curiosity got the best of me and I watched the trailer for Lamb. I don’t know what I was expecting but it definitely was not that.”

And showing that most of us have been reeled in by its pure creepiness, this person said: “Lamb trailer looks unsettling as hell so I know I’m going to have a good time.” Intrigued? Lamb is set to hit cinemas on 8 October, just in time for Halloween.

