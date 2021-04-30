Bestselling author Jojo Moyes is the undisputed queen of romance. Of her umpteen books, though, only two have been transformed into movies; Me Before You, and Head Full Of Honey. Now, though, it’s been confirmed that another of Moyes’ beloved stories is coming to the silver screen this summer – and it looks so, so good. Here’s what you need to know, then, about The Last Letter From Your Lover. What’s the plot of The Last Letter From Your Lover? Described as a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth, an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their centre.

The Last Letter From Your Lover looks well worth a trip to the cinema this summer.

As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist, who helps her track down more letters. Who stars in The Last Letter From Your Lover? Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley lead the cast of this summer romance. The film also boasts the talents of Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Joe Alwyn, among others.

What are people saying about The Last Letter From Your Lover? Speaking to EW, Woodley has said that she leapt at the chance to work on the Augustine Frizzell-helmed project. “Before I even read the script I was inclined to say yes,” she said. “I had been really wanting to work with Augustine and just loved her as a human being.”

The Last Letter From Your Lover spins not just one, but two beautiful love stories to get lost in.

Woodley added: “You witness a woman’s journey in how she chooses to live her life. You recognise the struggles that come with being a woman, specifically in that time era, making decisions for herself and choosing a path that perhaps isn’t the most well-worn, yet is the most fulfilling. “There aren’t a lot of stories about women who do make decisions for themselves even though there are serious consequences and repercussions.” When is The Last Letter From Your Lover out in the UK? While The Last Letter From Your Lover will hit Netflix on 23 July in select territories, the streaming platform doesn’t have UK rights to the film; StudioCanal does. This means that the summer romance will open exclusively in cinemas (remember those? Bliss!) on 6 August. All that’s left to ask, then, is this: will you be buying yourself a carton of popcorn and a ticket to this starry adaptation?

