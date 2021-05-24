Anya Taylor-Joy dazzled pretty much everyone with her performance as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s sleeper TV hit, The Queen’s Gambit. Now, a trailer for the critically acclaimed star’s chic new thriller has landed, and it looks incredible. Here’s what you need to know about Last Night In Soho. What’s the plot of Last Night In Soho? The exact plot of Last Night In Soho, which was written by director Edgar Wright alongside Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, remains something of a mystery at this point. What we can tell you, however, is this; the London-based horror follows Eloise, a young woman who is desperate to make her dreams of becoming a fashion designer come true.

Here’s where things get complicated, though, as she mysteriously finds herself entering the 1960s and coming face-to-face with Lara, a glamorous aspiring singer. But things are not what they seem, of course, and it’s not long before the world around her begins to crumble and fall apart. Is there a trailer for Last Night In Soho? You can watch the mind-bending (and deeply unsettling) teaser trailer for Last Night In Soho below:

Was it a dream? Or was it something more sinister? Only time will tell, we guess. Who stars in Last Night In Soho? As mentioned already, Taylor-Joy dazzles as Lara in this twisted thriller, while Jojo Rabbit actor Thomasin McKenzie steps into the shoes of Eloise.

The Crown’s Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, and Shadow & Bone’s Jessie Mei Lei complete the cast of this star-studded film. What are people saying about Last Night In Soho? Speaking about the project on a 2020 episode of MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Taylor-Joy said: “When I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed,.

“It’s very claustrophobic. The colours are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

Wright, meanwhile, promised Empire: “There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in. “You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.’” When can we watch Last Night In Soho? Wright previously announced that the film had been pushed back from September 2020 to April 2021, explaining that it had been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Because of course. “Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future,” he said. “It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid-19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on 23 April 2021.”

However, it seems Wright – whose previous directing effort, Baby Driver, grossed $227 million at the global box office – was being a little optimistic with his scheduling. As such, Last Night in Soho is currently slated to hit cinemas in October 2021. Meaning, yes, it will be ready to watch just in time for Halloween. Will you be going to see it?

