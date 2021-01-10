She continued: “I can’t wait to see what people think of the way we’ve written Elle Woods at 40. How Elle Woods is at 40 vs how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine.”

Sharing her hopes that the film can begin shooting later this year, Kaling said that the new screenplay features “a lot of fan favourites from the original movie”, adding: “Bend and Snap is forever.”

This isn’t the first time Kaling has spoken about how excited she feels to be reviving such an iconic character. During an appearance on Good Morning America back in October, Kaling revealed that she was nervous to accept the gig when Witherspoon first suggested she help to recreate the character.