Legally Blonde 3: Mindy Kaling reveals what it’s been like to imagine Elle Woods at 40
Speaking in a new interview with Access Hollywood, actor and comedian Mindy Kaling said imagining Elle Woods at 40 has been “really fun”.
Just when we thought we thought the coronavirus pandemic might have pressed pause on the production of Legally Blonde 3, Mindy Kaling has given us a taste of the work going on behind the scenes.
Speaking in a new interview with Access Hollywood, Kaling – who is writing the screenplay alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor – spoke about the experience of reimagining the film’s beloved main character Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon.
“I just love the franchise so much,” Kaling said. “I love Elle Woods the character, and when Reese asked me whether I wanted to write it I was like ‘absolutely’.”
She continued: “I can’t wait to see what people think of the way we’ve written Elle Woods at 40. How Elle Woods is at 40 vs how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine.”
Sharing her hopes that the film can begin shooting later this year, Kaling said that the new screenplay features “a lot of fan favourites from the original movie”, adding: “Bend and Snap is forever.”
This isn’t the first time Kaling has spoken about how excited she feels to be reviving such an iconic character. During an appearance on Good Morning America back in October, Kaling revealed that she was nervous to accept the gig when Witherspoon first suggested she help to recreate the character.
“I’d been working with her on a couple of movies and we’ve been friends for a while,” Kaling said. “I have always quoted the movies to her – I was that annoying friend that would be like Bend and Snap to her. And she asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character.’”
She continued: “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic. But then I thought, ‘It’d be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?”
Although we don’t know much more about what to expect from Elle Woods’ return to the big screen just yet, we do have a confirmed release date.
In a tweet posted in October last year, MGM Studios – who are producing the film alongside Witherspoon’s own production company Hello Sunshine – confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 would hit screens in May 2022, over 20 years since Woods first graced our screens in the first Legally Blonde film.
For now, all that’s left to do is wait and see what Kaling’s 40-year-old Elle Woods actually looks like – and it’s safe to say we’re very excited.
