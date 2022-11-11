Stylist exclusive: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta on working through grief for Black Panther – Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Tenoch Huerta sat down with Stylist’s Morgan Cormack to discuss the way the production honours Chadwick Boseman’s legacy and what they hope audiences take from the new film.
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is arguably one of the most anticipated sequels of all time, not least because 2018’s Black Panther is widely considered to be one of the greatest Marvel movies to date.
Blending action, thoughtful racial and cultural representation and one hell of a nail-biting plot, Black Panther demonstrated a new tier of excellence for superhero films. Leading the film as T’Challa (making him the first Black actor to headline an MCU film) and going on to star as Black Panther in four other Marvel movies, Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020 signalled a major loss for fans everywhere.
Questions soon swirled about how the sequel could go ahead without Boseman as its titular character and, upon the cinematic release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences will soon see how the sequel powerfully leans into the loss of Boseman, as well as T’Challa as Wakanda’s king.
It’s a film that is a fitting tribute to Boseman’s legacy, and upon sitting down with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Tenoch Huerta to talk about Wakanda Forever, it’s clear that the making of this film has been a cathartic and emotional process for everyone involved.
Nyong’o, who returns to the sequel as Nakia, explains that “making this movie seemed impossible” at first and she had to ask herself: “How are we going to move forward without Chadwick?” But when director Ryan Coogler walked her through the new idea for the second movie, she admits that she “wept with relief because the movie very much embraces our loss”. “Our real loss in Chadwick is reflected in the loss of T’Challa for Wakanda.”
The movie begins immediately with the loss of T’Challa as king, something that Wakanda has to reckon with for the entirety of the movie. But it’s this reflection between fiction and reality that allowed Nyong’o to feel like she had something to do with the “well of grief” that she was feeling. “I had a place to put it in the work.”
Working on the sequel was like “going back to square one”, but it was also a space that allowed Nyong’o to “meditate on the spirit of Chadwick and what he stood for”. Speaking to Stylist over Zoom, Nyong’o remembers “being marvelled by the fact that this man was so sick and he showed up to work every day. Not only to make Black Panther, but he made several films after that, and he did so with his full self.”
Looking contemplatively into the distance, she states: “He was a man who really used all the time he had on this earth to do the thing he loved most and to make an impact.”
Nyong’o wanted to espouse that very sentiment in her approach to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and, because of that, when I ask her about any pressure going into the sequel, she simply states that it wasn’t something she felt, saying: “I just wanted to show up and do my best work every day, remain open, allow for it to be what it is and forget the rest.
“I wanted to come to work open-hearted and the blessing in disguise was that, because we had experienced such a real earth-shattering loss, that pressure or expectation that comes with a sophomore film, for me, evaporated.”
While it’s a deeply moving film, it’s also one that tackles the impact of loss and how those left behind are expected to move on, particularly T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright. When speaking to Wright and Tenoch Huerta (who stars in the sequel as Namor, Marvel’s popular ‘Sub-Mariner’ and King of Talocan), I ask them how they both feel stepping into such major roles in the new film.
Wright explains that in the first film we saw Shuri as a “floodgate of these beautiful emotions and vibrancy, it was like a waterfall of just fun vibes from Shuri”. But with Wakanda Forever, we naturally see a different side to her. The new film explores “the ways in which she’s much deeper and she’s expanded in terms of what she’s dealing with in life”. Wright says: “We see how this young girl turns into a woman and it’s really beautiful.”
Namor is, of course, the antagonist in the movie, but his story arc is not a cut-and-dry one, typical of the plotlines within the Marvel cinematic universe. Huerta says playing such a complex role was an “honour” and “great opportunity” because Namor “is the villain but at the same time, he is a hero. This human being has to do all he can in order to protect his people and this nation underwater, where they’ve created and developed all this fantastic culture.
“It was a whole journey and it was so beautiful under the guidance of Ryan; how he decided to set up this character and how he encouraged me to follow my instincts and go to the human being behind all of this.”
Wakanda Forever is a film with perfectly choreographed fight scenes, unexpected twists and, like its predecessor, it’s tied together wonderfully with humour, new characters and truly beautiful moments. But its reflections on family, grief and loss will be the main focal points and leave you pondering the film long after watching.
When I ask Wright and Huerta about what they think audiences will relate to the most, they both cite how their characters deal with this heartbreaking emotion. “I think audiences can relate to the ways in which Shuri handles a loss,” Wright explains. “You have a young woman who is connected to her work, connected to building technology for her country. Whether it’s her being connected to protecting the barriers around the water in her country to stop people getting in or the simple technology of armour, she’s so embedded in that. But what happens is that grief interrupts that and how does she move forward? I think that can really be a relatable thing for so many people.
“When life is calling to you to expand your careers or look after your family, when grief hits, how do you deal with that? I feel like Shuri’s path can really inspire but also help a lot of people.”
Similarly, Huerta reflects and says the question at the centre of Namor’s existence is: “What are you going to do with all this grief? You can go through bad times and you can break yourself apart, but then you have to keep moving,” he says.
It’s clear from speaking to the three actors that this film’s production, release and everything that comes after Wakanda Forever is done so with thoughts of Boseman front and centre – and the fact the movie is bookended by two moments of silence for him speaks to that fact.
This is a cast that has gone through immeasurable loss, but as Nyong’o tells me, it was also “very comforting because we’d all lost Chadwick. We got back together and we had each other. We could rely on each other, depend on each other, come together and share in our grief, process our grief and our work called for it as well.”
The set became a very sacred place, Nyong’o explains, and it was a safe space where the cast “could just be exactly where we were” in their bereavement. “Sometimes we would break down laughing at memories we had of Chadwick, sometimes we’d make believe and ask ‘What would it be like if he was here? What are the kinds of things he would say?’ So, it was a very vibrant environment; it wasn’t heavy, it was real. Sometimes it called for a moment of silence, sometimes we were hugging each other and other times we were falling out of our chairs laughing.”
Like the journey of making the movie, Nyong’o states: “Grief also doesn’t look like one thing … there is no formula of how to grieve.” It’s something we see in this movie; each character is dealing with loss very differently and it’s that variety of experiences that is something she hopes audiences can relate to, one way or another.
As Nyong’o concludes: “One thing you have to do is get through grief because it’s a moving train that you have to stay on for as long as you need to before you get off.”
We always knew Wakanda Forever was going to be a poignant film but it’s also one that highlights the grieving process – something most viewers can relate to – as non-linear. It will certainly leave audiences in awe and ends with a jaw-dropping (and hopeful) nod to the future of the franchise. Most of all, though, it’s an impressive and emotional celebration of Boseman’s legacy and a sequel that’s certainly not to be missed.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to watch in UK cinemas nationwide from today (Friday 11 November).
Images: Disney