Wakanda Forever is a film with perfectly choreographed fight scenes, unexpected twists and, like its predecessor, it’s tied together wonderfully with humour, new characters and truly beautiful moments. But its reflections on family, grief and loss will be the main focal points and leave you pondering the film long after watching.

When I ask Wright and Huerta about what they think audiences will relate to the most, they both cite how their characters deal with this heartbreaking emotion. “I think audiences can relate to the ways in which Shuri handles a loss,” Wright explains. “You have a young woman who is connected to her work, connected to building technology for her country. Whether it’s her being connected to protecting the barriers around the water in her country to stop people getting in or the simple technology of armour, she’s so embedded in that. But what happens is that grief interrupts that and how does she move forward? I think that can really be a relatable thing for so many people.

“When life is calling to you to expand your careers or look after your family, when grief hits, how do you deal with that? I feel like Shuri’s path can really inspire but also help a lot of people.”

Similarly, Huerta reflects and says the question at the centre of Namor’s existence is: “What are you going to do with all this grief? You can go through bad times and you can break yourself apart, but then you have to keep moving,” he says.