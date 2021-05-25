Lindsay Lohan is making her acting comeback with a Netflix Christmas film

Lindsay Lohan has been making headlines for some questionable reasons over recent years, but fans remember her best for starring in iconic films such as Mean Girls, The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Many millennials who grew up watching Lohan just want to see the actor return to doing what she does best: making movies. That’s why there’s a lot of excitement over Netflix’s recent announcement…

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” Netflix said in a tweet shared on Monday (24 May). Considering that Lohan’s last screen credit was 2019’s Among the Shadows, this is big news for her fans. But Variety reports that production will start in November, so it won’t be ready for Christmas 2021 viewing. But that hasn’t stopped fans talking about it on Twitter.

Proving how nostalgic we’re all feeling right now, one Twitter user wrote: “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back now Lindsay Lohan is back to acting… it’s feels like the early 2000s is back.”

Another celebrated Lohan’s teen film legacy with a collection of movie posters, captioning it: “Lindsay Lohan’s cinematic universe was unmatched.”

And one fan even predicted very big things for the star, tweeting: “Lindsay Lohan winning her first and long overdue Oscar in 2023.” Although we’ll have to wait a while for the film’s release, it’s clearly going to have a big audience. We’ll keep you updated on any further details.

