This deleted scene from Love Actually will make you cry

The tenderness of this lesbian couple’s brief moments together as they playfully rib each other over posh sausages (“They’re not fancy are they? Pork and leek and apple and all that shit,” Geraldine jokes) and the nuances of seventies television, is incredibly moving. “Excellent episode of Starsky and Hutch this afternoon,” Geraldine says. “Those two really are the most appalling drivers.”

Later, as Geraldine coughs painfully in bed, her partner curls up against her and rests her head on her shoulder. The final scene of the couple’s storyline sees Karen addressing the crowd before the nativity play. “On behalf of all the parents that we think it’s very brave her being here today, in light of her recent loss,” Karen says. “Geraldine was a wonderful and wicked woman, and sorrow is particularly hard at Christmas.”

Excuse me, but someone seems to have snuck into the Stylist.co.uk offices and commenced a round of onion cutting in front of me, because it appears that I am crying after watching less than five minutes of footage.

Director and writer Richard Curtis said that he was “really sorry” to have to remove these scenes from the film. The idea, he explains, was that this storyline would serve to underscore that everyone has love in their lives, even the sternest of headmistresses. “You realise that no matter how unlikely it seems that any character that you come across in life has their own complicated tale of love,” Curtis explained, in an introduction to the deleted scene.