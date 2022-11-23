Love Actually fans, are you ready for the star-studded reunion?

We feel it in our fingers, and we feel it in our toes: the 20th anniversary of 2003’s iconic (albeit controversial) Christmas romcom, Love Actually, is upon us… almost, at least. And, if you were looking for a suitable way to honour this auspicious date, then don’t despair: there’s a star-studded reunion coming to our screens very soon indeed.

That’s right; Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Olivia Olson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster – among others – will be sitting down with filmmaker Richard Curtis for a televised trip down memory lane. The Laughter & Secrets Of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special (catchy title!) will look at “how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes”, according to a release from ABC. “The special will also examine how the Covid-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities,” the release adds.

Love Actually is basically one long string of romcom movie tropes, but we still watch it every year.

In a promotional clip for the film, which has been shared far and wide by 20/20 on Twitter, Sawyer asks the cast to fill in the sentence, “Love actually is…” Cue Grant quipping: “Dead!” Check it out:

The film, which also includes a message from Martine McCutcheon, will air on 29 November at 8pm ET on ABC, and we will update you just as soon as we have a UK broadcaster and release date. In the meantime, though, why not find out which Love Actually character you’re most like via our highly scientific personality quiz? Fingers crossed you don’t get Mia…

