From the iconic octopus costume to that message board love confession, Love Actually is full of brilliant moments. But no scene sticks out quite as much as Hugh Grant’s hilarious dance as Prime Minister around 10 Downing Street to the The Pointer Sisters’ Jump (For My Love).

However, according to Grant, filming that iconic moment wasn’t nearly as fun as it seemed – in fact, putting the routine together was an “excruciating” experience for the actor.

Speaking during the upcoming Love Actually reunion – an ABC News special which will see cast members including Grant, Emma Thompson and Bill Nighy reunite to discuss the film 20 years on – Grant said he knew he was dreading the scene as soon as he saw the script.