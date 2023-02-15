Love Again: Céline Dion dishes out dating advice in the trailer for this new romcom
Love Again has all the ingredients of a classic romantic comedy, plus Céline Dion playing Céline Dion. What more could we ask for?
A woman who’s grieving the loss of her fiancé. A man who’s just “not looking to date right now”. A mix-up over a phone number change and some misdirected romantic texts. And… Céline Dion playing herself?
Yes, you read that correctly. Upcoming romantic comedy Love Again features some classic ingredients of the genre, plus a cameo from the queen of power ballads herself.
Previously titled It’s All Coming Back To Me (in a nod to one of Céline’s biggest tunes, of course; we’re slightly gutted that they changed it), the film stars Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, and the new trailer gives us a glimpse at what we can expect from the plot.
Heughan plays Rob, a journalist who has sworn off romance. His boss claims that his work has “lacked heart” since a messy break-up, so Rob is assigned to write a profile of none other than Céline Dion, who is soon dishing out life advice and making him try out therapeutic breathing exercises, like some sort of Grammy-winning fairy godmother.
Rob’s colleague, played by It’s A Sin’s Lydia West, presents him with a new work phone – which just so happens to have the same number as the late fiancé of Chopra Jonas’s character, Mira.
Two years after her partner’s death, she is still sending him romantic messages, sharing updates on her life and telling him how much she misses him. And at the other end of the phone, Sam is baffled – albeit slightly intrigued about the woman who is firing off these emotional missives.
Soon it’s time for Mira to “put herself back out there again”, as her friend puts it. Cue an awkward Tinder date with a character played by none other than the star’s real-life husband Nick Jonas.
Meanwhile, in a typical romcom twist, Rob is developing “feelings for someone [he’s] never met” (see also: You’ve Got Mail). Naturally, Céline steps in to provide some sage advice, which could also double up as lyrics from one of her songs. “It might be crazy, but love doesn’t always follow the rules,” she tells him.
Inevitably, Mira shares her plans to head off to the opera in one of the texts (and crucially, for identification purposes, reveals she’ll be wearing a yellow dress). Cue Rob rushing off to the venue to meet her. But when they finally head out on a date, will she be a bit freaked out when she learns that he’s the guy she’s been pouring her heart out to over text?
You might spot some of Love Again’s impressive supporting cast in the trailer too, with the likes of Russell Tovey, Celia Imrie, Arinzé Kene, Omid Djalili, Steve Oram and Sofia Barclay appearing alongside Chopra Jonas and Heughan.
It’s set to arrive in cinemas on 12 May. You’ll find us blasting out Céline’s greatest hits until then.
Image: Sony