A woman who’s grieving the loss of her fiancé. A man who’s just “not looking to date right now”. A mix-up over a phone number change and some misdirected romantic texts. And… Céline Dion playing herself?

Yes, you read that correctly. Upcoming romantic comedy Love Again features some classic ingredients of the genre, plus a cameo from the queen of power ballads herself.

Previously titled It’s All Coming Back To Me (in a nod to one of Céline’s biggest tunes, of course; we’re slightly gutted that they changed it), the film stars Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, and the new trailer gives us a glimpse at what we can expect from the plot.