So when we heard that one of our favourite comedians, Amy Poehler, has directed a standout docufilm success, we had to run to catch its anticipated trailer. Lucy And Desi was received with very open arms (and a lot of critical acclaim) at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will now be making its debut exclusively on Prime Video on 4 March.

The comedian and actor has directed upcoming Prime Video documentary Lucy And Desi.

The film explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. As the synopsis reads: “Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television, I Love Lucy.” Speaking to Variety about her upcoming release, Poehler revealed the intention behind directing such a documentary. She said: “One of the goals was to use Lucy and Desi’s relationship as a structure in which to remind people that when you use terms like icons and legends… that there are people behind it. “Lucy and Ricky were characters, and Lucy and Desi were people.”

The film poster for Amy Poehler's upcoming Prime Video documentary, Lucy And Desi.

The film features interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr, Carol Burnett and Bette Midler. It’s safe to say that no matter your age or appreciation for TV, you’ll recognise the legacy of not only Ball, but also the power of the well-known couple together. The couple went on to lead I Love Lucy, which is, to this day, viewed as one of the most influential shows in the history of television. Desi – who was an immigrant from Cuba that lost everything while in exile – went on to become a band leader, then a producer and finally, a technical pioneer. Lucille came from nothing, but with a strong work ethic, went on to build a career as a model, chorus girl and, eventually, an actor who found her calling in comedy.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the subjects of new documentary Lucy And Desi.

When Lucille was given the opportunity to have her own show, she insisted that her husband, Desi, be cast as her on-screen spouse. Although it was frowned upon at the time – due to Desi’s Cuban heritage – the pair defied the odds and reinvented the medium of the American sitcom by displaying the highs and lows that come with unconditional love. Well, the newly released trailer for Lucy And Desi gives us a snippet of the very real love story that catapulted the pair into the showbiz limelight. “The only reason I Love Lucy exists is because they wanted to be together”, the short trailer opens with. We get a quick insight into the breadth of their success – the establishment of Desilu Studios, which was responsible for Mission: Impossible, Star Trek and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Lucille Ball with her co-star and husband Desi Arnaz in a scene from the American television sitcom I Love Lucy, circa 1955.

“She was fearless” and “You realised that women could do this too” are just some of the heartwarming sentiments dotted throughout the teaser but if it’s anything to go by, it’s set to be one hell of an insightful documentary – that may or may not call for a tissue or two when watching. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

Lucy And Desi will be available to stream on Prime Video on 4 March.



