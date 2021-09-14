Warning: may contain spoilers for Luther season five, proceed with caution. It’s official. Luther is returning to our screens, this time as an extended, film adaptation-type affair. Popcorn at the ready. Idris Elba will – obviously – lead the Netflix movie (in association with the Beeb, still) as Luther himself, and Widows star Cynthia Erivo is set to enter the London detective’s world, in an as-yet-unnamed role. Planet Of The Apes and Star Wars star Andy Serkis has also joined the cast.

The film will pick up where season five left off, so we will get to find out what happened after Luther’s *gasp* arrest. It’s been billed as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga”, no less. Fans may be desperate to know if Ruth Wilson’s Alice (the series’ OG antagonist) will be returning, but there’s no news of this yet. We can only wait on tenterhooks. While Luther creator Neil Cross has written the film adaptation, Jamie Payne (known for his work on Outlander, Doctor Who and Call The Midwife) is rumoured to be directing. Seriously exciting times. Elba has been dropping hints about taking Luther to the next level for years now, and has told Entertainment Weekly in a previous interview that this stage in the story might be the perfect time. “I feel like John has to make some decision in jail,” he said. “It’s quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that’s a great setup for a movie.