How M3GAN explores our fear of the OG fangirl (aka a girl’s eternal devotion)

The titular android of M3GAN may be a TikTok sensation, but she represents a fear that predates social media, screens and cinema itself. This robot asks us to consider the deadly potential of a woman’s – or a girl’s – devotion. The horror film begins as Cady (Violet McGraw) loses her parents in a terrible car crash, resulting in her being placed into the care of her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist. A single woman who lives alone, Gemma doesn’t immediately take to parenting, and instead decides to use her new ward as an opportunity to test out her passion project: an AI doll called M3GAN.

Now, M3GAN isn’t just designed to prevent a child from becoming lonely; she’s also programmed to protect her primary user – in this instance, Cady – from psychological and physical harm. As such, the android acts as something not unlike a teacher, confidante and playmate to her owner, and quickly becomes the orphaned girl’s primary caregiver. To her credit, M3GAN exhibits true dedication to Cady – and, yes, we find this devotion palatable when the robot is, say, helping her user talk through the loss of her parents. M3GAN’s habit of killing those she believes threaten Cady’s happiness, however, is a bit more problematic. Even if the robot might well argue that this is simply what peak maternal performance looks like. Watch the trailer for M3GAN below:

It is all too apparent that the film is very anxious about the role of technology in modern parenting; indeed, Gemma’s colleague bemoans the fact that she thought they were working on a “tool to support parents, not replace them”. At one point, too, a psychologist raises concerns over the fact that Cady has attached herself to the electronic toy rather than her aunt – and director Gerard Johnstone has spoken about his hope that M3GAN’s viewers will “take away the message that we are relying on devices too much”. While M3GAN might look and sound like a cautionary tale about our fondness for technology (a little like a 102-minute Black Mirror episode), there’s more to it than that. And, while it would be all too easy to dismiss the robot’s capacity for something that looks like human devotion, to do so would do a huge disservice to the film. M3GAN comes from a long line of horror and sci-fi concerned with sinister playthings and robots, but this AI doll is not a pint-sized Stepford Wife, or the granddaughter of 2001: A Space Odyssey’s HAL. Nor is she simply a girl version of Chucky (despite a pointed tweet made by an account named after the Child’s Play character).

Yes, M3GAN endangers the lives of those around her, but it is never because she is malicious or programmed to do so – nor is it because she possesses faulty tech. In fact, we are consistently told that M3GAN is constantly optimising her performance. As she develops, though, she is willing to perform more harm and to make increasingly gory sacrifices on her primary user’s behalf. It gets to a point where any threat to M3GAN is seen as a threat to Cady, since M3GAN believes she is the only one who can truly protect her charge. In a face-off with her inventor, the android promises she will show Cady “what real love looks like”. And therein lies the horror: the fact that M3GAN is motivated by love, not malice. A parental love, too – something which feels entirely separate to the rebooted Chucky’s desire to be best friends forever with his owner. Because M3GAN truly believes she is acting in the best interests of the child.

Throughout the millennia, we have idealised a mother’s love, holding up this devotion as the height of feminine virtue. M3GAN takes the ideal to its extreme, before demanding to know why we’re so afraid of the thing we allegedly hold so dear – she may be made of silicon and microchips, but her mama bear ferocity is not a technological quirk. It is something we come to expect and, at the same time, fear in real women. This gendered fear runs throughout the film, as feminine ideals are juxtaposed with dangerous reality. Four-feet tall and designed to look like a tween girl, M3GAN comfortably fits in with a virgin mother archetype: a caregiver uncomplicated by adult sexuality, the innocence of girlhood as guaranteed as her dedication to her ward. Over the course of the movie, though, the sanctity of this pure, maternal love – one of the old-fashioned values we have held on to in these modern times – is perverted. Her efficient, single-minded devotion becomes something repellent. It delivers bad results, and it needs to be moderated. We scoff at her understanding of love, the same way we sneer at overbearing “helicopter parents” who would organise away their children’s lives.

We face a monster defined by her femininity

M3GAN gives us exactly what she was asked for by her creator and, to a greater extent, her society. Girls are raised with weighty expectations of motherhood and caregiving; as adults, they are expected to meet them. There is a cultural understanding that the bar to be a good mum is higher than to be a good dad. We are expected, because of our gender, to be a more permanent fixture in our kids’ lives, even if both parents need to work for a living. There is an understanding, too, that your efforts will never be protected from criticism. You will always be dogged with the belief or accusation that you’re “doing love” wrong, somehow – either too focused or not focused enough on your children. Too strict or too permissive. Too soft or too… murderous. I’m not here to act as an apologist for the android; we absolutely don’t want to see this robot on the production line. But it is interesting that, while Gemma suggests a mass-produced M3GAN could be customised with different hair and skin tones, there are seemingly no plans for a boy version of the toy; the Funki company she works for is not looking to create a Good Guy-esque figure. And so, despite being literally sexless, simply “being a girl” is a core part of this toy’s identity. Essentially, M3GAN asks what age-old ideals mean in a 21st century world, and if there is some way we can accept – truly accept – women and girls as complex human beings with conflicting priorities and ideals, rather than caregivers and caregivers-in-waiting. The result? Well, we face a monster defined by her femininity – but if we look into her big, beautiful, Disney Princess eyes and see something disturbing, it is perhaps a reflection of our impossible expectations. M3GAN is now showing in UK cinemas.

