From Mean Girls to Mamma Mia! and Dear John, most films starring Amanda Seyfried are sure to become a hit. The last time we saw her on the big screen, Seyfried was singing and dancing on a Greek island in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! . But now the actor is back with her next film, and it sounds very different indeed.

Seyfried stars in Mank, a new Netflix film set in 1930s Hollywood, which is set to be released later this year. Here’s everything we know about the movie, along with a first look trailer.

What is Mank about?

Mank tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz attempting to finish the script for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane in 1930s Hollywood. A drinker and gambler who regularly pursues affairs with women, Mankiewicz’s personal life has as much high drama as the movie world he works in.

Directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, Darkest Hour), the movie is shot in black-and-white. Speaking about how important this decision was in making the film, Producer Eric Roth told Indie Wire: “It’s an incredible piece. He did a black-and-white ’30s movie. It looks like a ’30s movie and feels like one.”