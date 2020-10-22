Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins star in Netflix’s new film, Mank, which oozes vintage Hollywood glamour and high-drama.
From Mean Girls to Mamma Mia! and Dear John, most films starring Amanda Seyfried are sure to become a hit. The last time we saw her on the big screen, Seyfried was singing and dancing on a Greek island in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!. But now the actor is back with her next film, and it sounds very different indeed.
Seyfried stars in Mank, a new Netflix film set in 1930s Hollywood, which is set to be released later this year. Here’s everything we know about the movie, along with a first look trailer.
What is Mank about?
Mank tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz attempting to finish the script for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane in 1930s Hollywood. A drinker and gambler who regularly pursues affairs with women, Mankiewicz’s personal life has as much high drama as the movie world he works in.
Directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, Darkest Hour), the movie is shot in black-and-white. Speaking about how important this decision was in making the film, Producer Eric Roth told Indie Wire: “It’s an incredible piece. He did a black-and-white ’30s movie. It looks like a ’30s movie and feels like one.”
Who stars in Mank?
Gary Oldman stars in the lead role of Mankiewicz, Seyfried plays real-life Hollywood star Marion Davies and Lily Collins is real-life secretary-turned-actor Rita Alexander.
Is there a trailer for Mank?
Yes there is, let’s take a look…
As you can see, the production oozes 30s Hollywood glamour and drama, and Seyfried is perfectly cast as Davies. It looks like it’s worth watching for the wardrobe and makeup departments’ work alone. And the story looks like it takes a sour, twisted turn as we watch Mankiewicz self-sabotage his career and relationships.
When is Mank released?
We don’t have long to wait! Mank will launch in select UK cinemas in November and on Netflix 4 December.
Images: Netflix
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…