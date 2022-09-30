The new trailer for Stars At Noon gives us an intriguing first look at the romantic thriller starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn.

The intense clip introduces us to Qualley’s character, Trish, a struggling journalist who is currently working in Nicaragua, hoping that she can find a story to sell to her editor (played by John C Reilly) at an American magazine.

Spending another evening in the bar of her hotel, where she’s snubbed by more successful reporters, she eventually meets newcomer Daniel (Alwyn), who tells her that he is working in Nicaragua “on a charitable cause”.

As the pair are drawn into a relationship, but it becomes clear that Daniel has not been fully honest about the real reason he is in South America. “How do you know he is who he says she is?” one character asks Trish towards the end of the trailer, which you can watch below.