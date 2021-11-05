Marvel films always drum up a buzz and the latest release, Eternals, has certainly captured the attention of film-lovers worldwide.

The latest instalment to the franchise follows a large, star-studded cast of superheroes in their quest to protect planet earth. Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan (Humans) and Richard Madden (Bodyguard) all feature in the ensemble.

The official synopsis says:

“Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”