Due out for release in autumn 2021, the adaptation of the bestselling novel will tell a magical story of how Father Christmas came to be.
Mental health champion and author Matt Haig’s bestselling novel A Boy Called Christmas has been adapted for film, and the festive teaser that has landed this week has warmed our hearts.
The movie – directed by Gil Kenan, who helmed 2015’s Poltergeist – tells the story of how Father Christmas came to be.
It follows the story of a young boy named Nikolas, who sets out on a snowy expedition in search of his father who is on a quest of his own to discover “the fabled village of the elves”, Elfhelm.
And he doesn’t set out alone. Nikolas is accompanied by a festive fave – Blitzen the reindeer, as well as his trusty mouse of a sidekick, Miika, who will be voiced by Stephen Merchant.
Downton Abbey’s Maggie Smith will also star, alongside Kristen Wiig, Jim Broadbent (Paddington 1 & 2), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington 1 & 2), Michiel Huisman (of The Age of Adaline and The Haunting of Hill House fame), as well as newcomer Henry Lawfull, who will play protagonist Nikolas.
The trailer shows Smith’s character telling a group of young children Nikolas’ story: “Long ago, nobody knew about Christmas – until a boy showed the world how to believe in the impossible”.
Haig has posted on Instagram about the A Boy Called Christmas’ release, encouraging his followers not to give up. His post is also very frank about his own mental health struggles.
“Two decades ago I nearly took my own life and knew I was going to give up,” he wrote. “One decade ago I got dropped by my publisher and was told to give up. Today I get to share a trailer of a film based on one of my books. (Don’t give up.)”
His novel is the first in a five-part novel series, so you never know, this could be the beginning of many Christmas movie offerings to come.
A Boy Called Christmas is due for release in the UK in autumn 2021.
Images: 2021 Netflix US, LLC - Studiocanal SAS