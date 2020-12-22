Mental health champion and author Matt Haig’s bestselling novel A Boy Called Christmas has been adapted for film, and the festive teaser that has landed this week has warmed our hearts.

The movie – directed by Gil Kenan, who helmed 2015’s Poltergeist – tells the story of how Father Christmas came to be.

It follows the story of a young boy named Nikolas, who sets out on a snowy expedition in search of his father who is on a quest of his own to discover “the fabled village of the elves”, Elfhelm.

And he doesn’t set out alone. Nikolas is accompanied by a festive fave – Blitzen the reindeer, as well as his trusty mouse of a sidekick, Miika, who will be voiced by Stephen Merchant.

Downton Abbey’s Maggie Smith will also star, alongside Kristen Wiig, Jim Broadbent (Paddington 1 & 2), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington 1 & 2), Michiel Huisman (of The Age of Adaline and The Haunting of Hill House fame), as well as newcomer Henry Lawfull, who will play protagonist Nikolas.