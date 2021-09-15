Due out for release in November, the adaptation of the bestselling novel will tell a magical story of how Father Christmas came to be.
Mental health champion and author Matt Haig’s bestselling novel A Boy Called Christmas is coming to our screens this festive season, and a full trailer has just dropped.
The movie – directed by Gil Kenan, who helmed 2015’s Poltergeist – tells the story of how Father Christmas came to be.
It follows the story of a young boy named Nikolas, who sets out on a snowy expedition in search of his father, who is on a quest of his own to discover “the fabled village of the elves”, Elfhelm.
And he doesn’t set out alone. Nikolas is accompanied by a festive fave – Blitzen the reindeer, as well as his trusty mouse of a sidekick, Miika, who will be voiced by Stephen Merchant.
Downton Abbey’s Maggie Smith will also star, alongside Kristen Wiig, Jim Broadbent (Paddington 1 & 2), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington 1 & 2), Michiel Huisman (of The Age of Adaline and The Haunting of Hill House fame), as well as newcomer Henry Lawfull, who will play protagonist Nikolas.
Nikolas’ expedition to find elves leads him to discover Christmas itself, with all its delightful trimmings.
Looking to warm our hearts to a ridiculous degree once the temperatures outside have dropped completely, A Boy Called Christmas seems to hold at its core the importance of having faith.
“I wrote this story to cheer myself up,” Haig wrote in a recent Instagram post of the film’s star-studded poster. “A story of hope in the dark. Never expected this to happen.”
His novel is the first in a five-part novel series, so you never know, this could be the beginning of many Christmas movie offerings to come.
A Boy Called Christmas will be released in cinemas on 26 November.
Images: 2021 Netflix US, LLC - Studiocanal SAS