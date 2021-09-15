Mental health champion and author Matt Haig’s bestselling novel A Boy Called Christmas is coming to our screens this festive season, and a full trailer has just dropped.

The movie – directed by Gil Kenan, who helmed 2015’s Poltergeist – tells the story of how Father Christmas came to be.

It follows the story of a young boy named Nikolas, who sets out on a snowy expedition in search of his father, who is on a quest of his own to discover “the fabled village of the elves”, Elfhelm.

And he doesn’t set out alone. Nikolas is accompanied by a festive fave – Blitzen the reindeer, as well as his trusty mouse of a sidekick, Miika, who will be voiced by Stephen Merchant.