“Whew! OK. I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in. Forty years, not letting go of this,” said Yeoh, clutching her Golden Globe tightly

£It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true… until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I was like, ‘No that’s not possible.’

“And then, someone said to me: ‘You speak English?’ I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, ‘Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned.’”