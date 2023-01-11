Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh just got real about Hollywood ageism in her powerful speech
“As the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller as well,” says Michelle Yeoh in her epic 2023 Golden Globes speech.
It’s official: after 40 years in Hollywood, Michelle Yeoh is a Golden Globe winner.
The talented Everything, Everywhere All At Once star won the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in the mind-bending drama, making history as the first ever Malaysian to do so.
Naturally, then, the international star was determined to have her moment in the spotlight, point-blank refusing to leave the stage – even when they began to play her off.
“Whew! OK. I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in. Forty years, not letting go of this,” said Yeoh, clutching her Golden Globe tightly
£It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true… until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I was like, ‘No that’s not possible.’
“And then, someone said to me: ‘You speak English?’ I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, ‘Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned.’”
Yeoh went on to address Hollywood’s ageism problem, explaining: “As time went by – I turned 60 last year – and I think all of you women understand this as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller as wel.
“I probably was at a time where I thought, ‘Come on, girl. You had a really really good run. You worked with some of the best people… it’s all good.’
“Then along came the best gift: Everything, Everywhere All at Once.”
It was at this point that the music began to play, signalling to Yeoh that she should wrap up her speech.
Cue the actor delivering this epic line: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, and that is serious.”#
Watch Michelle Yeoh’s 2023 Golden Globes speech:
Point well and truly made, Yeoh continued: “I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people.
“At the end of the day, no matter what universe she was at, she was just fighting for love, for her family.”
The actor finished: “This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me, who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward.”
All hail Michelle Yeoh, quite frankly!
Images: Getty