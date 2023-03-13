Michelle Yeoh just made history with her Best Actress win at the Oscars
- Meg Walters
This Oscars speech will leave you in a flood of happy tears.
Everything Everywhere All At Once has well and truly swept up at the Oscars this year. With a total of seven wins, including the awards for Best Director and Best Picture, the film won the most awards of any film at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. It was also the first film in Oscars history to be given three different acting awards.
One of the highlights was the moment when Michelle Yeoh took home the Oscar for Best Actress, making her the first Asian woman to ever win the award.
Yeoh’s touching speech championed Asian women, middle-aged women, and mothers everywhere — needless to say, it left us weeping.
“Thank you. Thank you. For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” said an emotional Yeoh. “This is proof — dream big — and dreams do come true. And ladies don’t ever let anyone tell you you are past your prime. Never give up.”
The camera panned to the audience as fellow Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis held up the circle sign from the film on her forehead from her seat.
Yeoh became even more emotional as she continued. “I have to dedicate this to my mom all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight,” she said.
“She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.” She summed up, “To my family — thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making.”
We couldn’t be happier to see Yeoh take home this award — and we’ll be thinking about her speech for a long time to come.
