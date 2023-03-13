The camera panned to the audience as fellow Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis held up the circle sign from the film on her forehead from her seat.

Yeoh became even more emotional as she continued. “I have to dedicate this to my mom all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight,” she said.

“She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.” She summed up, “To my family — thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making.”

We couldn’t be happier to see Yeoh take home this award — and we’ll be thinking about her speech for a long time to come.