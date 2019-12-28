The most inspirational Disney quotes of all time, from Frozen to Mary Poppins
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
The most powerful quotes inspiring hope, bravery and courage from your favourite Disney movies, from Mulan to Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins.
Disney movies may have captured our imaginations, but they’ve also raised our spirits, helped us fight for what we believe in and make our dreams a reality.
They might be films aimed at children, but they have important messages for people of all ages.
Don’t believe us? Check out these seriously inspirational quotes…
Winnie The Pooh
"If everybody were like everybody else, how boring it would be. The things that make me different are the things that make me, Me!" (Piglet and Eeyore, to Pooh)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
"Life’s not a spectator sport. If watchin’ is all you’re gonna do, then you’re gonna watch your life go by without ya." (Gargoyle to Quasimodo)
Mulan
"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." (The Emperor of China)
The Lion King
"Oh yes, the past can hurt. But, the way I see it, you can either run from it... or learn from it." (Rafiki to Simba)
Pocahontas
"You think the only people who are people, are the people who look and think like you. But if you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew you never knew." (Pocahontas to John Smith)
The Incredibles
"I never look back, darling! It distracts me from the now." (Edna Mode to Bob Parr)
Cinderella
"Even miracles take a little time." (Fairy Godmother to Cinderella)
Hercules
"A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart." (Zeus to Hercules)
Mary Poppins
"Open different doors, you may find a you there that you never knew was yours. Anything can happen." (Bert and Mary Poppins)
Alice In Wonderland
“You’re mad, bonkers, off your head! But I’ll tell you a secret: all the best people are.” (Alice Kingsley to the Mad Hatter)
Aladdin
"Do not be fooled by its commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what outside, but what is inside that counts." (The Merchant to the audience)
Dumbo
"The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up." (Timothy Mouse to Dumbo)
Finding Nemo
"Just keep swimming" (Dory to Marlin)
Snow White
"You're never too old to be young" (Happy)
Peter Pan
"All it takes is faith and trust." (Peter Pan to the Darling children)
Frozen
"It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small. And the fears that once controlled me can't get to me at all." (Elsa, to the audience)
The Little Mermaid
"If I may say... far better than any dream girl is one of flesh and blood. One warm, and caring, and right before your eyes." (Grimsby to Prince Eric)
Tangled
“I could go running
And racing
And dancing
And chasing
And leaping
And bounding
Hair flying
Heart pounding
And splashing
And reeling
And finally feeling
Now’s when my life begins!”
(Rapunzel to Eugene)
Monsters Inc
"You and I are a team. There is nothing more important than our friendship." (Mike to Sully)
Images: Disney