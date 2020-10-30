Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain have signed up for the English-language remake of critically-acclaimed Belgian movie Duelles – which tells the story of the unravelling of two 1960s housewives’ lives. Named Mothers’ Instinct and directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse – who also directed the popular Belgian counterpart, which was released in 2012 – the story will subvert a perfect suburban picture of 1960s America, with a tragedy causing a darker side of the maternal instinct to come to the fore. Things start out in a rather idyllic fashion – best friends and neighbours Alice (played by Jessica Chastain) and Celine (Anne Hathaway) have their idyllic traditional family lifestyle shattered after a mysterious accident. Their “sisterly” bond is put to the test, and eventually deteriorates as both women face up to their guilt, suspicion and paranoia and begin a battle of the wills.

“In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960s America, Mothers’ Instinct becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg,” Masset-Depasse told Deadline. “It takes actors of Jessica and Anne’s calibre to communicate the intricacy of these two role,” he said. “The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. “When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity.” Chastain and Hathaway have appeared in one film together – the Christopher Nolan behemoth Interstellar – but didn’t share any scenes together.