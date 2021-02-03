Amy Poehler’s new film, Moxie, is coming to Netflix next month. Here’s everything we know about the coming-of-age comedy so far.
Anyone else feeling a little rundown and flat at this point in the pandemic? You are definitely not alone. We could all do with an energy boost – something to lift our spirits and feel empowered again. Luckily, a new film that we think might just leave us feeling good again is coming to Netflix next month.
Moxie is the new coming-of-age movie by Amy Amy Poehler, and it looks like the perfect mix of Mean Girls, Book Smart and Clueless. Now that’s exactly the kind of energy we’re talking about.
What is the Moxie movie about?
Moxie is based on Jennifer Mathieu’s 2017 YA book of the same name.
It follows the story of Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behaviour of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realises she’s fed up.
Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her highschool, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. Now at the centre of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together.
Watch the trailer for Moxie
It looks very funny, right? And while it might be set in a highschool with teenage students, it looks like there are lots of lessons about female empowerment that we can all learn from. Whoever wrote Moxie really is a badass.
When is Moxie on Netflix?
We don’t have long to wait for this one. It lands on Netflix on 3 March. So get ready to be part of the revolution.
